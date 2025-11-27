Ahead Of Budget, Govt Weighs Raising EPS-1995 Pension To Rs 9,000 From Rs 1,000; 800% Jump For 65 Lakh+ Retirees

photoDetails

The government may soon raise the minimum monthly pension under EPS-1995 from Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,000. Trade unions demanded this during pre-budget talks, urging linkage to dearness allowance to reflect rising living costs. EPS-1995 — a social-security pension scheme funded by employer contributions and government support — currently offers just Rs 1,000. If approved in the upcoming budget, this 800 percent hike would provide substantial financial relief to retirees. Final approval is awaited. Further details pending official notification soon.