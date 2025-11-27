Ahead Of Budget, Govt Weighs Raising EPS-1995 Pension To Rs 9,000 From Rs 1,000; 800% Jump For 65 Lakh+ Retirees
The government may soon raise the minimum monthly pension under EPS-1995 from Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,000. Trade unions demanded this during pre-budget talks, urging linkage to dearness allowance to reflect rising living costs. EPS-1995 — a social-security pension scheme funded by employer contributions and government support — currently offers just Rs 1,000. If approved in the upcoming budget, this 800 percent hike would provide substantial financial relief to retirees. Final approval is awaited. Further details pending official notification soon.
What’s the Big News
Good news for pensioners: the government may raise the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-1995) from Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,000 per month.
Who’s Asking for the Hike
In recent pre-budget talks, representatives of trade-unions have urged the Ministry of Finance to enact this change for beneficiaries under EPS-1995.
Linking Pension to Cost of Living
They have proposed that the revised minimum pension should also be tied to the dearness allowance (DA), to ensure that pensions reflect rising living costs.
What is EPS-1995?
EPS-1995 is a defined-contribution/benefit social security scheme. Under it, the pension fund is formed through employer contributions and supplemented by government budgetary support — and it presently guarantees a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month.
Why the Hike Is Being Considered
The Rs 1,000 minimum pension has remained unchanged since the inception of EPS-1995. Given inflation and rising costs, many contend that this level no longer suffices to meet basic needs.
What the Proposed Increase Means
If approved in the upcoming budget, pensioners under EPS-1995 would see their minimum monthly pension rise to Rs 9,000 — a significant jump of 800 percent, offering much-needed financial relief.
What Comes Next
The increase is still under consideration. Its implementation depends on government approval in the budget. If accepted, pensioners can expect a major boost in their monthly income under EPS-1995.
