Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2989470https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/ahead-of-budget-govt-weighs-raising-eps-1995-pension-to-rs-9000-from-rs-1000-800-jump-for-65-lakh-retirees-2989470
NewsPhotosAhead Of Budget, Govt Weighs Raising EPS-1995 Pension To Rs 9,000 From Rs 1,000; 800% Jump For 65 Lakh+ Retirees
photoDetails

Ahead Of Budget, Govt Weighs Raising EPS-1995 Pension To Rs 9,000 From Rs 1,000; 800% Jump For 65 Lakh+ Retirees

The government may soon raise the minimum monthly pension under EPS-1995 from Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,000. Trade unions demanded this during pre-budget talks, urging linkage to dearness allowance to reflect rising living costs. EPS-1995 — a social-security pension scheme funded by employer contributions and government support — currently offers just Rs 1,000. If approved in the upcoming budget, this 800 percent hike would provide substantial financial relief to retirees. Final approval is awaited. Further details pending official notification soon.

 

Updated:Nov 27, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Follow Us

What’s the Big News

1/7
What’s the Big News

Good news for pensioners: the government may raise the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-1995) from Rs 1,000 to Rs 9,000 per month.

 

Follow Us

Who’s Asking for the Hike

2/7
Who’s Asking for the Hike

In recent pre-budget talks, representatives of trade-unions have urged the Ministry of Finance to enact this change for beneficiaries under EPS-1995.

 

Follow Us

Linking Pension to Cost of Living

3/7
Linking Pension to Cost of Living

They have proposed that the revised minimum pension should also be tied to the dearness allowance (DA), to ensure that pensions reflect rising living costs.

 

Follow Us

What is EPS-1995?

4/7
What is EPS-1995?

EPS-1995 is a defined-contribution/benefit social security scheme. Under it, the pension fund is formed through employer contributions and supplemented by government budgetary support — and it presently guarantees a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month.

 

Follow Us

Why the Hike Is Being Considered

5/7
Why the Hike Is Being Considered

The Rs 1,000 minimum pension has remained unchanged since the inception of EPS-1995. Given inflation and rising costs, many contend that this level no longer suffices to meet basic needs.

 

Follow Us

What the Proposed Increase Means

6/7
What the Proposed Increase Means

If approved in the upcoming budget, pensioners under EPS-1995 would see their minimum monthly pension rise to Rs 9,000 — a significant jump of 800 percent, offering much-needed financial relief.

 

Follow Us

What Comes Next

7/7
What Comes Next

The increase is still under consideration. Its implementation depends on government approval in the budget. If accepted, pensioners can expect a major boost in their monthly income under EPS-1995.

 

Follow Us
EPS Pension HikeBudget 2026 pension updateMinimum pension Rs 9000Government pension scheme news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
India's longest bridge
10.2 Km Giant: Dhola-Sadiya To Lose Crown As Bihar’s Bejha-Bakaur Bridge To Become India’s Longest
camera icon10
title
ICC
Rohit Sharma To Virat Kohli: Indians Who Achieved ICC No.1 Ranking In ODI - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
India
From Clean Sweep Against South Africa To Failed Chases: India’s Home Fortress Falls; A Look At Shocking Records Broken Under Gautam Gambhir Era
camera icon9
title
India
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND Vs SA Test Series: Australia On Top, India Slips Below Pakistan; South Africa At..
camera icon13
title
Mount Etna
From Mount Etna To Mayon: Top 10 Most Active Volcanoes In The World