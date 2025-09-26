Ahead Of Diwali Central Govt Employees Awaiting THESE 3 Gifts From Modi Govt
From 8th Pay Commission, to DA, DR Hike and employee bonuses --central government employees are desperately eying these announements from Modi government ahead of Diwali.
Modi Govt's 'Festive Savings' Gift
The Modi government has already fulfilled its promise of giving a Diwali gift to the Indian people. Starting from September 22, the Centre implemented new GST reforms that brought down the prices of around 370 items. Now, as Diwali approaches, the government is preparing another round of festive cheer for central government employees.
3 Gifts Awaited By Central Govt Employees
Reports suggest that in Diwali, employees may see the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, a hike in DA and Diwali bonus. Together, these measures reflect the government's commitment to support both citizens and employees, making this festive season brighter for all.
8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission is likely to significantly increase the salaries and pensions of the central government employees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in January this year. The 8th Pay Commission will come into effect from January 1, 2026.
8th Pay Commission: Pay Panel Set Up
More than one crore central government employees and pensioners are looking forward to the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will revise their basic pay, allowances and pension. The employees are looking forward to getting the announcement in October regarding the issuance of the ToR and the official announcement of the 8th Pay Commission.
DA, DR Hike
As Diwali approaches in October, millions of central government employees eagerly await the announcement of the next DA and DR payment. Earlier this year, the government had approved a hike in DA and DR from 53 percent to 55 percent, effective from January 1, 2025. According to reports, the new revision, which covers the July to December 2025 period, is expected to be announced in October.
DA, DR Hike Expected Mid-October
Based on past patterns, experts expect the government to announce the increase by mid-October, likely before Diwali.
Meanwhile, the Tripura government has announced a 3 percent hike in both DA and DR for state government employees and pensioners, effective October 1, 2025.
Diwali bonus
The government is expected to declare the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) and ad hoc bonuses in October to help employees celebrate Diwali without financial strain.
