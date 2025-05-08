Advertisement
Airtel Latest International Roaming Pack 2025: Unlimited Data In 189 Countries --Check Price, Validity And Other Details
Airtel Latest International Roaming Pack 2025: Unlimited Data In 189 Countries --Check Price, Validity And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about Airtel's newly introduced international roaming plans 2025.

May 08, 2025
Airtel two new international roaming plans 2025

Airtel two new international roaming plans 2025

Airtel has unveiled two new international roaming plans for users in India that include voice calls and unlimited data. One of the plans allows overseas travellers on Airtel postpaid connections to take advantage of in-flight benefits.

 

Airtel International Roaming Pack 2025

Airtel International Roaming Pack 2025

Here's all you need to know about Airtel's newly introduced international roaming plans.

 

New International Roaming Plans

New International Roaming Plans

Airtel has launched two new international roaming plan options for postpaid users in India. The plans are priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,999 and their respective validity periods are 10 days and 30 days. 

Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data

Roaming Plans With Unlimited Data

The two new international roaming plans offer voice calls and data in 189 countries. Both the new products are said to provide unlimited data. 

100 hours of call time per day

100 hours of call time per day

The Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,999 plans allow users to enjoy 100 hours of call time daily for both incoming and outgoing calls. 

In-flight network benefits

In-flight network benefits

The in-flight network benefits are also being extended with the Rs 3,999 pack. These consist of 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 free SMS and 250MB of data. The in-flight perks are valid for 24 hours.

No need to change SIM cards for roaming

No need to change SIM cards for roaming

Airtel says that the postpaid customers who use the Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,999 international roaming plans will not be required to change their SIM cards to avail of the roaming perks. The benefits will be activated automatically once the users reach their overseas destination.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK