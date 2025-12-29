Are You Affected By PF Wrong Contribution? Check EPFO Directive, Know How To Correct Error

2 / 9

According to a circular released by the EPFO, there have been multiple cases of employers remitting PF contributions for members who are not qualified for EPS or failing to remit EPS contributions for members who are eligible for EPS membership. The EPFO issued the guidelines for field offices that define the possible scenarios of such erroneous remittances as well as the corrective measures to be taken. The EPFO said that these issues have posed a serious challenge to efficient service delivery to such members.