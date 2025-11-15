Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2985362https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/are-you-doing-these-9-common-money-mistakes-here-s-how-they-drain-your-income-2985362
NewsPhotosAre You Doing THESE 9 Common Money Mistakes? Here’s How They Drain Your Income
photoDetails

Are You Doing THESE 9 Common Money Mistakes? Here’s How They Drain Your Income

By identifying and correcting these nine common money blunders, you can take control of your finances, save more, and build a stronger financial future.

Updated:Nov 15, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
Follow Us

1/10

Ever feel like your salary disappears faster than you can earn it? You’re not alone. Many people lose money not because they don’t earn enough, but because of simple, everyday financial mistakes. The good news? Once you spot these blunders, it becomes much easier to take control of your finances and grow your savings. Here are nine common money mistakes that could be quietly draining your income.

Follow Us

Not Tracking Your Spending

2/10
Not Tracking Your Spending

If you don’t know where your money goes, it’s impossible to manage it. Small daily expenses like snacks, rides, or subscriptions add up quickly. Tracking even for a week can reveal patterns you never noticed.

 

Follow Us

Relying Too Much on Credit Cards

3/10
Relying Too Much on Credit Cards

Credit cards are useful, but overspending on them can lead to high-interest debt. Paying only the minimum amount traps you in a cycle where interest keeps growing, eating away your future income.

Follow Us

Ignoring Emergency Savings

4/10
Ignoring Emergency Savings

Unexpected expenses like medical bills, repairs, job loss can hit anyone. Without an emergency fund, you’re forced to borrow or dip into essential savings, which disrupts your long-term financial goals.

 

Follow Us

Not Planning Monthly Budgets

5/10
Not Planning Monthly Budgets

A budget is your money’s roadmap. Without one, you’re more likely to overspend or forget important expenses. Budgeting helps you stay disciplined and gives you clarity on your finances.

 

Follow Us

Overspending on Lifestyle Upgrades

6/10
Overspending on Lifestyle Upgrades

We all love new gadgets, dining out, and weekend shopping, but frequent lifestyle upgrades can drain money fast. Before buying, ask: Do I really need this right now?

 

Follow Us

Ignoring Hidden Bank Charges

7/10
Ignoring Hidden Bank Charges

ATM fees, late payment penalties, maintenance charges, and unnecessary add-on services quietly take money out of your account. Reviewing your bank statements regularly helps you spot and avoid these fees.

 

Follow Us

Not Comparing Prices Before Buying

8/10
Not Comparing Prices Before Buying

Whether it’s a gadget, insurance, or even groceries, failing to compare prices often means you pay more than necessary. A few minutes of research can help you save a lot over time.

 

Follow Us

Falling for Unplanned Purchases and Discounts

9/10
Falling for Unplanned Purchases and Discounts

Flash sales, ‘buy one get one’ offers, and impulsive online shopping often lead to unnecessary spending. If you weren’t planning to buy it, it’s not a savings, it's an expense.

 

Follow Us

Delaying Investments

10/10
Delaying Investments

The longer you wait to invest, the more wealth you lose over time. Even small monthly investments grow significantly due to compounding. Delaying means missing out on that growth.

(Images credit: Freepik)

Follow Us
Money MistakesPersonal Finance TipsCommon Financial ErrorsBudgeting Tips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
rare island birds
7 Rare Island Birds So Unique, You Won't Find Them Anywhere Else on Earth!
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 retentions
IPL 2026 Retentions: Biggest Surprise Release By CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 released players
Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell To Liam Livingstone: Full List Of Players Released By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's Busiest Railway Station; Handles Over 600 Trains With 23 Platforms- It Is...
camera icon10
title
Money Mistakes
Are You Doing THESE 9 Common Money Mistakes? Here’s How They Drain Your Income