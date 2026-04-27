Are you doing THESE SIP mistakes? 5 key aspects require your attention
Investing in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) gives you a disciplined way to invest small, fixed amounts in mutual funds regularly which helps to build wealth over time. SIPs give higher returns to investors through the power of compounding in the long term.
5 SIP mistakes to avoid
The return you get on your SIP depends on the mutual fund you invest in. However, if you are making some serious SIP mistakes then your returns can be significantly lower. So, avoid making these common SIP mistakes and secure higher, long-term returns.
1. Stopping SIPs when market is down
Stopping your SIP when the market is falling feels safe at the moment but it actually reduces your long-term returns. In general, you should not stop when the market is down. You should rather increase your purchase when markets fall. Continuing SIPs during market downturns allows you to buy more units at lower prices which increases long-term returns when the market recovers.
2. Not increasing investment amount
If you fail to increase your SIP amount over time it will result in lower overall returns because your investment will not be able to keep pace with income growth and inflation. Without a step-up, you lose the opportunity to maximize the power of compounding on a larger base of capital which will result in a lower end corpus.
3. Following top-performing funds
You are making a grave error in SIP growth if you are chasing top-performing mutual funds. Chasing top-performing mutual funds often leads to buying high, falling into the trap of performance rotation and incurring unnecessary costs that reduce compounding benefits. Studies show that top-performing funds rarely stay at the top consecutively and also yesterday’s winners might not be winners of tomorrow. So, stop chasing top-performing mutual funds and be disciplined, patient and stay invested.
4. Not investing regularly
Irregular investing such as stopping or skipping SIP payments fails to produce high growth because it disrupts the basic mechanics of wealth creation. On the other hand, regular investing leads to high growth primarily through the power of compounding and rupee cost averaging. If you invest a fixed amount regularly, you buy more units when markets are down and fewer when markets are high which lowers the average cost per unit.
5. Selecting wrong funds
Even if you are disciplined in making regular payments, choosing the wrong funds can severely limit growth. While an SIP is merely a medium that deposits money, the fund is responsible for generating returns. Performance of SIP depends entirely on the fund itself. If the fund itself underperforms, the SIP cannot produce high returns. A structurally weak fund or a mismatch between the fund type and your goals can result in low returns over the long term.
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