Are you doing THESE SIP mistakes? 5 key aspects require your attention

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Even if you are disciplined in making regular payments, choosing the wrong funds can severely limit growth. While an SIP is merely a medium that deposits money, the fund is responsible for generating returns. Performance of SIP depends entirely on the fund itself. If the fund itself underperforms, the SIP cannot produce high returns. A structurally weak fund or a mismatch between the fund type and your goals can result in low returns over the long term.