Linda Yaccarino last week announced she is stepping down as the CEO of Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, two years after joining the firm. Yaccarino was hired by Musk to run X in 2023, after the billionaire took over the platform, then known as Twitter, in a $44 billion deal in 2022. Amidst Linda's resignation, here's looking why Twitter was rebranded as X.