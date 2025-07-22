Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2935414https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/asim-munir-s-shadow-agricultural-battle-and-steel-standoff-8-reasons-why-india-is-turning-cold-on-trump-s-trade-deal-and-recalibrating-china-ties-2935414
NewsPhotosAsim Munir’s Shadow, Agricultural Battle, And Steel Standoff: 8 Reasons Why India Is Turning Cold On Trump’s Trade Deal And Recalibrating China Ties
photoDetails

Asim Munir’s Shadow, Agricultural Battle, And Steel Standoff: 8 Reasons Why India Is Turning Cold On Trump’s Trade Deal And Recalibrating China Ties

India is becoming less excited about making a quick trade deal with the US. The main problems are disagreements over farm products and taxes on steel and cars. India doesn’t want to lower these taxes easily. Also, India is worried because Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, recently met US leaders, which makes security concerns bigger. At the same time, India is carefully changing how it deals with China, trying to keep good trade while staying safe. Because of these economic and security issues, India is now taking its time and being careful before agreeing to any big trade deal with the US.

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Follow Us

August 1 Deadline Makes a Deal Unlikely

1/8
August 1 Deadline Makes a Deal Unlikely

The US set a deadline to finalize the deal or start new tariffs, but with little compromise from both sides, meeting this deadline seems impossible.

 

Follow Us

Stuck on Tariffs and Trade Taxes

2/8
Stuck on Tariffs and Trade Taxes

The main problem is that the US wants India to reduce taxes on farm and dairy products, but India refuses to do so to protect its farmers.

Follow Us

India Wants US to Remove Tariffs on Steel and Cars

3/8
India Wants US to Remove Tariffs on Steel and Cars

The US set a deadline to finalize the deal or start new tariffs, but with little compromise from both sides, meeting this deadline seems impossible.

 

Follow Us

India Wants to Keep the Right to Retaliate

4/8
India Wants to Keep the Right to Retaliate

India insists on keeping the option to add new tariffs on US goods in the future, which worries the US negotiators.

 

Follow Us

Ongoing Talks, But No Serious Progress

5/8
Ongoing Talks, But No Serious Progress

Multiple rounds of talks have happened, but neither country has made big compromises, causing a stalemate.

 

Follow Us

Hope for a Bigger Deal Later This Year

6/8
Hope for a Bigger Deal Later This Year

Both India and the US still hope to reach a more complete trade agreement by September or October.

 

Follow Us

Possible Impact of New Tariffs Soon

7/8
Possible Impact of New Tariffs Soon

If no deal is reached, the US may impose new taxes on Indian goods, making trade between the two countries more difficult for a while.

 

Follow Us

Asim Munir’s Influence on India-US Trade Climate

8/8
Asim Munir’s Influence on India-US Trade Climate

While not directly related to trade, Pakistan’s military chief Asim Munir’s hardened stance and regional tensions make India cautious in international deals, indirectly affecting the trade atmosphere.

Follow Us
US-India trade dealasim munirChinaPakistanNarendra Modi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
IPL
4 Replacement Players Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis And...
camera icon10
title
mobility
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World 2025: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Miss List — No. 8 Will Surprise You! Check Full List Here
camera icon7
title
Gold Bonanza Unlocked: RBI’s Premature Redemption Offers Jaw-Dropping 205% Returns
camera icon9
title
AH-64E Apache helicopter
Meet Indian Army's New Invisible Hunter: The 'Flying Arsenal' To Give Fresh Firepower To Armed Forces
camera icon9
title
Aneet Padda
Meet Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda: Hails From Amritsar, Starred In TV Commercials Before Her Big Break!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK