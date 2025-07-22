Asim Munir’s Shadow, Agricultural Battle, And Steel Standoff: 8 Reasons Why India Is Turning Cold On Trump’s Trade Deal And Recalibrating China Ties
India is becoming less excited about making a quick trade deal with the US. The main problems are disagreements over farm products and taxes on steel and cars. India doesn’t want to lower these taxes easily. Also, India is worried because Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, recently met US leaders, which makes security concerns bigger. At the same time, India is carefully changing how it deals with China, trying to keep good trade while staying safe. Because of these economic and security issues, India is now taking its time and being careful before agreeing to any big trade deal with the US.
August 1 Deadline Makes a Deal Unlikely
The US set a deadline to finalize the deal or start new tariffs, but with little compromise from both sides, meeting this deadline seems impossible.
Stuck on Tariffs and Trade Taxes
The main problem is that the US wants India to reduce taxes on farm and dairy products, but India refuses to do so to protect its farmers.
India Wants US to Remove Tariffs on Steel and Cars
India Wants to Keep the Right to Retaliate
India insists on keeping the option to add new tariffs on US goods in the future, which worries the US negotiators.
Ongoing Talks, But No Serious Progress
Multiple rounds of talks have happened, but neither country has made big compromises, causing a stalemate.
Hope for a Bigger Deal Later This Year
Both India and the US still hope to reach a more complete trade agreement by September or October.
Possible Impact of New Tariffs Soon
If no deal is reached, the US may impose new taxes on Indian goods, making trade between the two countries more difficult for a while.
Asim Munir’s Influence on India-US Trade Climate
While not directly related to trade, Pakistan’s military chief Asim Munir’s hardened stance and regional tensions make India cautious in international deals, indirectly affecting the trade atmosphere.
