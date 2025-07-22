Asim Munir’s Shadow, Agricultural Battle, And Steel Standoff: 8 Reasons Why India Is Turning Cold On Trump’s Trade Deal And Recalibrating China Ties

photoDetails

english

2935406

India is becoming less excited about making a quick trade deal with the US. The main problems are disagreements over farm products and taxes on steel and cars. India doesn’t want to lower these taxes easily. Also, India is worried because Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, recently met US leaders, which makes security concerns bigger. At the same time, India is carefully changing how it deals with China, trying to keep good trade while staying safe. Because of these economic and security issues, India is now taking its time and being careful before agreeing to any big trade deal with the US.