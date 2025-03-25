ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules: Transactions To Become Costlier From May 1; New Credit Card Rules To Dent Your Pocket Too

photoDetails

english

2877179

ATM Withdrawals And New Credit Card Rules: Starting May 1, withdrawing cash from ATMs will become more expensive as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased interchange fees, according to media reports. The revised charges will apply after customers exceed their free transaction limit—five in metro cities and three in non-metro areas at other banks' ATMs.

According to government data, digital payments in India were valued at ₹952 lakh crore in FY14. By FY23, this number surged to ₹3,658 lakh crore, highlighting a significant shift toward cashless transactions.

