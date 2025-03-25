ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules: Transactions To Become Costlier From May 1; New Credit Card Rules To Dent Your Pocket Too
ATM Withdrawals And New Credit Card Rules: Starting May 1, withdrawing cash from ATMs will become more expensive as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased interchange fees, according to media reports. The revised charges will apply after customers exceed their free transaction limit—five in metro cities and three in non-metro areas at other banks' ATMs.
According to government data, digital payments in India were valued at ₹952 lakh crore in FY14. By FY23, this number surged to ₹3,658 lakh crore, highlighting a significant shift toward cashless transactions.
ATM Transactions to Get Costlier
Starting May 1, 2025, withdrawing cash and checking balances at ATMs will become more expensive as the RBI has approved an increase in ATM interchange fees.
Higher Charges for Non-Home Bank ATMs
Customers using ATMs outside their home bank’s network will have to pay more, making transactions at non-home bank ATMs costlier, as per media reports.
Revised ATM Charges
The cash withdrawal fee will rise from Rs 17 to Rs 19 per transaction, while the balance inquiry fee will increase from Rs 6 to Rs 7 per transaction.
Free Monthly Limits Still Apply
Customers get five free transactions per month in metro cities and three in non-metro areas. The new charges apply only after exceeding these limits.
Why The Fee Hike?
The RBI approved this revision based on a proposal from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Digital payments and home bank ATMs can help avoid extra charges.
Impact on Smaller Banks
Smaller banks relying on other banks’ ATM networks may bear a greater burden due to increased interchange fees.
New Credit Card Rules
From April 2025, major banks like SBI, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank will remove perks on co-branded Vistara credit cards, affecting ticket vouchers, milestone rewards, and renewal benefits.
SBI And Punjab National Bank's Minimum Balance Rule
SBI, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, and other banks are revising their minimum balance rule. The required balance will now differ based on the account’s location, whether in an urban, semi-urban, or rural area. (Image Credit: File Photo)
