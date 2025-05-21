ATM Charges Revised: What HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI, And Others Are Now Charging

3 / 7

State Bank of India (SBI) implemented its revised ATM transaction charges earlier, on February 1, 2025. All SBI savings account holders receive five free ATM transactions at SBI ATMs every month. Additionally, depending on their average monthly balance (AMB), they may be eligible for more free transactions at other bank ATMs. For example, customers with an AMB between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh get five free transactions at other bank ATMs, while those maintaining over Rs 1 lakh enjoy unlimited free transactions. Beyond the free limits, SBI charges Rs 15 plus GST at its own ATMs and Rs 21 plus GST at other bank ATMs.