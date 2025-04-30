Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2893500https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/atm-transaction-rules-changing-from-1-may-2025-check-new-charges-revision-announcements-by-banks-2893500
NewsPhotosATM Transaction Rules Changing From 1 May 2025: Check New Charges, Revision Announcements By Banks
photoDetails

ATM Transaction Rules Changing From 1 May 2025: Check New Charges, Revision Announcements By Banks

Revised ATM transaction charges will take effect on May 1, 2025. Check them out.

Updated:Apr 30, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Follow Us

ATM Transaction Charge May 1

1/8
ATM Transaction Charge May 1

Starting from May 1, 2025, frequent ATM users will be subject to higher charges. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised framework for ATM transaction charges will take effect on May 1, 2025. This will bring about changes in free transaction limits, charges for additional transactions, and interchange fee structures.

Follow Us

ATM Transaction charges

2/8
ATM Transaction charges

According to the new rules, consumers will be eligible for a certain number of free ATM transactions every month—three in metropolitan areas and five in non-metropolitan. These free transactions include both financial and non-financial activities.

 

Follow Us

ATM Transaction: Free Charges

3/8
ATM Transaction: Free Charges

Under the updated guidelines, customers who exceed their monthly free transaction limits will now be charged Rs 23 per transaction, instead of the current Rs 21. 

 

Follow Us

5 Free ATM Transaction

4/8
5 Free ATM Transaction

However, free ATM transactions remain the same – 5 free transactions per month at own-bank ATMs, 3 free transactions per month at other-bank ATMs in metro cities, and 5 free transactions per month at other-bank ATMs in non-metro cities. 

Follow Us

ATM Transaction: Bank notification on changes

5/8
ATM Transaction: Bank notification on changes

Several major banks, including HDFC Bank and PNB, have given notifications to customers regarding the changes in free transaction limits.

 

Follow Us

ATM Transaction: HDFC Bank

6/8
ATM Transaction: HDFC Bank

According to HDFC Bank, "With effect from 1st May 2025, the ATM transaction charge rate beyond free limits will be revised from Rs 21 + taxes to Rs 23 + taxes, wherever applicable." According to the bank, non-financial transactions at HDFC Bank ATMs are still free, while only cash withdrawals beyond the free limit will be charged.

 

Follow Us

ATM Transaction: Punjab National Bank (PNB)

7/8
ATM Transaction: Punjab National Bank (PNB)

PNB also announced revisions, stating, "Customer charges for transactions over and above free limits at other banks' ATMs are revised to Rs 23 per financial transaction and Rs 11 per non-financial transaction (excluding GST) with effect from 9th May 2025."

 

Follow Us

ATM Transaction: IndusInd Bank

8/8
ATM Transaction: IndusInd Bank

Updating its policy, IndusInd Bank said, "All Savings, Salary, NRI, and Current Account customers will be charged Rs 23 per transaction for ATM cash withdrawals at non-IndusInd Bank ATMs beyond free limits, effective 1st May 2025."

Follow Us
ATM transactionATMATM charges
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Kevin Ford Burger King
Meet THIS Man Who Didn't Take A Single Leave For 27 Years, Gets Rs 35000000 As...
camera icon7
title
Ravi Shastri
4 IPL Youngsters Picked By Ravi Shastri To Make It Big In International Cricket: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya And...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
5 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests This Year
camera icon5
title
Azim Premji
THIS Business Tycoon Owns The Most Expensive House In Bengaluru — Not In Indiranagar Or Jayanagar, But In... | Check His Net Worth And Other Details
camera icon10
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Virat Kohli: 10 Fastest IPL Hundreds By Indian Batters
NEWS ON ONE CLICK