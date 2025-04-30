ATM Transaction Rules Changing From 1 May 2025: Check New Charges, Revision Announcements By Banks
Revised ATM transaction charges will take effect on May 1, 2025. Check them out.
ATM Transaction Charge May 1
Starting from May 1, 2025, frequent ATM users will be subject to higher charges. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised framework for ATM transaction charges will take effect on May 1, 2025. This will bring about changes in free transaction limits, charges for additional transactions, and interchange fee structures.
ATM Transaction charges
According to the new rules, consumers will be eligible for a certain number of free ATM transactions every month—three in metropolitan areas and five in non-metropolitan. These free transactions include both financial and non-financial activities.
ATM Transaction: Free Charges
Under the updated guidelines, customers who exceed their monthly free transaction limits will now be charged Rs 23 per transaction, instead of the current Rs 21.
5 Free ATM Transaction
However, free ATM transactions remain the same – 5 free transactions per month at own-bank ATMs, 3 free transactions per month at other-bank ATMs in metro cities, and 5 free transactions per month at other-bank ATMs in non-metro cities.
ATM Transaction: Bank notification on changes
Several major banks, including HDFC Bank and PNB, have given notifications to customers regarding the changes in free transaction limits.
ATM Transaction: HDFC Bank
According to HDFC Bank, "With effect from 1st May 2025, the ATM transaction charge rate beyond free limits will be revised from Rs 21 + taxes to Rs 23 + taxes, wherever applicable." According to the bank, non-financial transactions at HDFC Bank ATMs are still free, while only cash withdrawals beyond the free limit will be charged.
ATM Transaction: Punjab National Bank (PNB)
PNB also announced revisions, stating, "Customer charges for transactions over and above free limits at other banks' ATMs are revised to Rs 23 per financial transaction and Rs 11 per non-financial transaction (excluding GST) with effect from 9th May 2025."
ATM Transaction: IndusInd Bank
Updating its policy, IndusInd Bank said, "All Savings, Salary, NRI, and Current Account customers will be charged Rs 23 per transaction for ATM cash withdrawals at non-IndusInd Bank ATMs beyond free limits, effective 1st May 2025."
