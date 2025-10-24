Bank Rule Change From 1 November 2025: Check 5 Major Changes In Nomination Rules And How It Will Impact Bank Customers
The Ministry of Finance Key Provisions relating to Nomination under the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 to come into effect from 1st November 2025.
The Central Government has notified that the provisions contained in Sections 10, 11, 12 and 13 of the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 shall come into force with effect from 1st November 2025.
The provisions now being brought into effect from 1st November 2025 through Sections 10, 11, 12 and 13 relate to nomination facilities in respect of deposit accounts, articles kept in safe custody, and the contents of safety lockers maintained with banks.
Check 5 Major Changes In Nomination Rules And How It Will Impact Bank Customers
1. Multiple Nominations: Customers may nominate up to four persons, either simultaneously or successively, thereby simplifying claim settlement for depositors and their nominees.
2. Nomination for Deposit Accounts: Depositors may opt for either simultaneous or successive nominations, as per their preference. 3. Nomination for Articles in Safe Custody and Safety Lockers: For such facilities, only successive nominations are permitted. 4. Simultaneous Nomination: Depositors may nominate up to four persons and specify the share or percentage of entitlement for each nominee, ensuring that the total equals 100 percent and enabling transparent distribution amongst all nominees. 5. Successive Nomination: Individuals maintaining deposits, articles in safe custody, or lockers may specify up to four nominees, where the next nominee becomes operative only upon the death of the nominee placed higher, ensuring continuity in settlement and clarity of succession.
The implementation of these provisions will give depositors the flexibility to make nominations as per their preference, while ensuring uniformity, transparency, and efficiency in claim settlement across the banking system.
The Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 aims, inter-alia, to strengthen governance standards in the banking sector, ensure uniformity in reporting by banks to the Reserve Bank of India, enhance depositor and investor protection, improve audit quality in public sector banks, and promote customer convenience through improved nomination facilities.
The Act also provides for rationalisation of the tenure of directors, other than the Chairman and whole-time directors, in co-operative banks.
The Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 was notified on 15th April 2025 (Gazette Notification link attached below). It contains a total of 19 amendments across five legislations—the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, Banking Regulation Act, 1949, State Bank of India Act, 1955 and Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and 1980.
Trending Photos