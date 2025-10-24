Bank Rule Change From 1 November 2025: Check 5 Major Changes In Nomination Rules And How It Will Impact Bank Customers

3 / 7

1. Multiple Nominations: Customers may nominate up to four persons, either simultaneously or successively, thereby simplifying claim settlement for depositors and their nominees.

2. Nomination for Deposit Accounts: Depositors may opt for either simultaneous or successive nominations, as per their preference. 3. Nomination for Articles in Safe Custody and Safety Lockers: For such facilities, only successive nominations are permitted. 4. Simultaneous Nomination: Depositors may nominate up to four persons and specify the share or percentage of entitlement for each nominee, ensuring that the total equals 100 percent and enabling transparent distribution amongst all nominees. 5. Successive Nomination: Individuals maintaining deposits, articles in safe custody, or lockers may specify up to four nominees, where the next nominee becomes operative only upon the death of the nominee placed higher, ensuring continuity in settlement and clarity of succession.