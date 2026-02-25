Banking fraud alert: Red flags to watch out for, 5 things you must avoid
Banking Fraud: Scammers and fraudsters are increasingly active on online platforms, using sophisticated techniques to steal money and personal data. It is imperative that you identify the red-flags and stay alert. Here are 5 things you must avoid to protect your bank account.
Banking Fraud
The rapid growth of financial technology and the adoption of digital payments have made people susceptible to online banking fraud. One wrong click can get users into trouble and cost them money. To avoid such situations, consumers must follow safety practices that help them stay digitally safe and secure.
What is online banking fraud?
Online banking fraud refers to illegal activities aimed at stealing money or sensitive information through digital channels. Scammers use SMSes, emails, messaging services, fake UPI handles or install malware that remotely controls a person's device and transfers money or authenticate transaction online without the individual's knowledge.
Banking Fraud: 5 Things You Must Avoid
Consumers can prevent online baking fraud by avoiding the following things:
Sharing sensitive information
Never disclose your UPI PIN, banking passwords, CVV or OTPs to anyone even those who claim to be bank officials as banks never ask for customers' sensitive information over the phone.
Using public Wi-Fi
Avoid using public Wi-Fi to conduct banking transactions. Hackers may be able to get private data from these unsecured networks and use it to steal funds from your account.
Clicking on suspicious links
Be careful before clicking on links in emails, SMS or WhatsApp messages. By clicking on suspicious links you end up getting directed to fake websites designed to steal login credentials, card details and OTPs.
Storing sensitive data on phone
Avoid storing passwords, PINs and sensitive banking data on your mobile phone as it creates a high risk of banking fraud. Malware or stolen devices can give hackers direct access to your accounts.
Ignoring SMS and bank alerts
Do not ignore SMS and bank alerts as they provide instant notification of unauthorized transactions which may allow you to stop fraud in real time.
Steps to protect from online banking fraud
Consumers can protect themselves from online baking fraud by following these rules:
Strong passwords: Ensure your online banking passwords are strong, unique and not easily guessable. Strong passwords prevent identity theft and secure your personal financial data.
Two-factor authentication: Ensure two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security. Two-factor authentication involves entering your password and OTP sent to your mobile phone.
Instant alert for transaction: Activate instant transaction alerts to identify unauthorized transactions, login attempts or suspicious activity in bank accounts.
Monitor accounts: Regularly review your bank statements and transaction history to detect unauthorized transactions and prevent any financial loss.
Secure devices: Keep your laptop and smartphone secure by installing reliable antivirus and anti-malware software that keeps your operating system and apps up to date.
Trending Photos