Banking fraud alert: Red flags to watch out for, 5 things you must avoid

Consumers can protect themselves from online baking fraud by following these rules:

Strong passwords: Ensure your online banking passwords are strong, unique and not easily guessable. Strong passwords prevent identity theft and secure your personal financial data.

Two-factor authentication: Ensure two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security. Two-factor authentication involves entering your password and OTP sent to your mobile phone.

Instant alert for transaction: Activate instant transaction alerts to identify unauthorized transactions, login attempts or suspicious activity in bank accounts.

Monitor accounts: Regularly review your bank statements and transaction history to detect unauthorized transactions and prevent any financial loss.

Secure devices: Keep your laptop and smartphone secure by installing reliable antivirus and anti-malware software that keeps your operating system and apps up to date.