NewsPhotosBasic Salary Under New Wage Code Explained: 50% Wage Formula And 15% In-Kind Limit To Impact EPF & Gratuity
photoDetails

Basic Salary Under New Wage Code Explained: 50% Wage Formula And 15% In-Kind Limit To Impact EPF & Gratuity

The Code on Wages, 2019 redefines how “basic salary” is calculated for EPF, pension and gratuity. Under the new rules, wages include basic pay, dearness allowance and retaining allowance, which together must form at least 50 percent of total remuneration. Allowances such as HRA, bonus, travel, overtime, employer PF contributions and retirement benefits are excluded. If allowances exceed 50 percent, the excess must be added back to wages. In-kind benefits can count only up to 15 percent. The updated structure ensures fairer, more transparent salary calculations and leads to stronger retirement benefits for employees across sectors.

 

Updated:Nov 25, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Introduction: Why Basic Salary Matters

1/7
Introduction: Why Basic Salary Matters

Under the Code on Wages, 2019, the definition of “wages” directly affects how your EPF contributions, gratuity payout and pensionable salary are calculated. A clearer wage structure is meant to make employee benefits more transparent and consistent across industries.

 

What “Wages” Include Under the New Code

2/7
What “Wages” Include Under the New Code

The law specifies that the following components must be included when calculating wages:

Basic Pay

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Retaining Allowance (if applicable)

These three elements form the core of your wage structure under the new rules.

What Is Excluded From Wages

3/7
What Is Excluded From Wages

The Code also lists several pay components that do not count as wages, such as:

Bonus

House rent or accommodation value

Employer contributions to PF or pension schemes

Conveyance and travel allowance

Overtime payments

Commission

Gratuity and other retirement benefits

These exclusions are important because they cannot be used to reduce your basic salary below permitted levels.

The 50 percent Rule: Minimum Share of Basic Pay

4/7
The 50 percent Rule: Minimum Share of Basic Pay

A key feature of the new wage code is the “50 percent rule”: Basic Pay + DA + Retaining Allowance must be at least 50 percent of your total salary package (CTC).

If allowances exceed 50 percent, the extra amount must be reclassified as “wages.” This ensures employers cannot artificially inflate allowances to reduce PF or gratuity liability.

The 15 percent Rule for In-Kind Benefits

5/7
The 15 percent Rule for In-Kind Benefits

If you receive non-cash benefits—such as food, uniforms, transportation or subsidised accommodation—these can be counted as wages up to 15% of total remuneration. Anything beyond that limit cannot be included while calculating statutory benefits.

 

Why These Rules Matter for EPF, Pension and Gratuity

6/7
Why These Rules Matter for EPF, Pension and Gratuity

Since your PF contributions, pensionable salary and final gratuity depend on “wages,” the new structure may:

Increase basic salary for many workers

Raise PF contributions

Increase gratuity amounts

Standardise employee benefits across companies

This makes long-term retirement benefits stronger and more predictable.

Final Takeaway: What Employees Should Know

7/7
Final Takeaway: What Employees Should Know

Basic Pay + DA must form at least 50 percent of your salary.

Allowances cannot be used to dilute statutory benefits.

In-kind benefits can count only up to 15 percent.

A clearer wage structure means fairer EPF, gratuity and pension calculations.

EPFOGratuitynew labour lawDearness Allowance
