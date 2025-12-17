Belated ITR Filing AY 2025-26 Deadline Ends In Less Than Two Weeks -- Check Penalty And Steps To File It Online

3 / 5

Under Section 234F, a late filing fee will be assessed if an individual who is required to file an ITR fails to do so by the due date under Section 139(1). For FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26), the due date for non-audit taxpayers was September 16, 2025. If a taxpayer files a return belatedly that is on or after 17 September 2025, the late filing fee will be applicable.

If the total income of a taxpayer exceeds Rs 5 lakh then a fee of Rs 5,000 is payable for returns filed after 16 September 2025. In cases where the total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, the late fee will be Rs 1,000.

A delay in filing incurs 1 percent interest per month on the outstanding tax amount in addition to the late filing fee.

No late fee for income below exemption limit