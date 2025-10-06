BIG CGHS Update! Hospital Package Price Revised From October 13 For Central Govt Employees-- Check Rates In Tier 1, 2, III Cities

3 / 7

Revised rates have been rationalised based on accreditation status, hospital type, city classification and ward entitlement:

a) Non-NABH and Non-NABL HCOs: 15% lower than NABH/NABL accredited HCOs. (NABL – National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration of Laboratories)

b) Rates for super speciality hospitals shall be 15% higher than those applicable to NABH-accredited hospitals for the corresponding Super specialities within the same city category.

c) HCO located in Y (Tier II) cities and Z (Tier III) cities rates shall be 10% and 20% respectively lower than those located in X (Tier I) Cities. Y (Tier II) rates also apply to the HCO located in North-East region and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.