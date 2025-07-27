Big Financial Changes From August 1: THESE 6 Rules Will Change From Credit Card To UPI — Check Full List

3 / 7

NPCI is introducing new usage limits on UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay to ease server load and improve service speed. Here's what changes from August:

- Bank balance checks limited to 50 times per day

- Linked account checks (via mobile number) capped at 25 per day

- AutoPay transactions allowed only in 3 fixed time slots

- Failed transaction status can be viewed only 3 times a day