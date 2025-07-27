Advertisement
NewsPhotosBig Financial Changes From August 1: THESE 6 Rules Will Change From Credit Card To UPI — Check Full List
Big Financial Changes From August 1: THESE 6 Rules Will Change From Credit Card To UPI — Check Full List

Updated:Jul 27, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Big Financial Changes From August 1

1/7
Big Financial Changes From August 1

August 2025 is bringing six major financial updates that could directly affect your monthly expenses. From changes in credit card benefits and UPI usage rules to possible price hikes in fuel and LPG — these developments might disrupt your budget if you’re not prepared in advance. Here's a breakdown of what’s changing from August 1.

 

SBI to End Free Credit Card Insurance

2/7
SBI to End Free Credit Card Insurance

Starting August 11, SBI Card will withdraw the free air accident insurance cover that was earlier provided with select co-branded credit cards. This cover, which ranged between ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore, was available on ELITE and PRIME cards issued in partnership with banks like UCO Bank, Central Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Allahabad Bank. With this benefit gone, frequent flyers may have to spend extra on travel insurance going forward.

 

UPI Users Face New Daily Limits

3/7
UPI Users Face New Daily Limits

NPCI is introducing new usage limits on UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay to ease server load and improve service speed. Here's what changes from August:

- Bank balance checks limited to 50 times per day

- Linked account checks (via mobile number) capped at 25 per day

- AutoPay transactions allowed only in 3 fixed time slots

- Failed transaction status can be viewed only 3 times a day

LPG Prices Likely to Be Revised

4/7
LPG Prices Likely to Be Revised

The government is expected to review domestic LPG cylinder prices on August 1. In July, commercial LPG saw a Rs 60 price cut, raising hopes that household cylinders might also get cheaper this time. If that doesn’t happen, however, families may find themselves paying more for basic cooking needs — putting additional pressure on monthly budgets.

 

CNG and PNG Prices May Rise

5/7
CNG and PNG Prices May Rise

CNG and PNG rates have remained unchanged since April 9, but a revision is likely from August 1. If prices go up, the cost of commuting and cooking could increase for many households. These fuels are commonly used in metros for autos, cabs, and kitchen gas pipelines — so even a slight hike can affect both travel and daily expenses.

 

August Bank Holiday Alert

6/7
August Bank Holiday Alert

The Reserve Bank of India issues a monthly list of bank holidays, and August is packed with state-wise festivals and regional celebrations. That means banks will be closed on different days in different regions. To avoid payment delays or cheque clearance issues, it’s wise to complete any important banking work early in the month.

 

Air Travel Could Get Costlier

7/7
Air Travel Could Get Costlier

Prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) — the fuel that powers airplanes — are due for a revision on August 1. If prices rise, airlines may pass on the increased cost to passengers, making flight tickets more expensive. Those planning to travel in August should keep an eye on fares, as booking early might help avoid last-minute price spikes.

 

Financial Changes AugustAugust 1 Rule ChangesCredit Card New RulesLPG Price Hike August
