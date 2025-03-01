Advertisement
Big Financial Changes From March 1: From LPG To UPI, Here’s How It Will Impact You – Check Full List

Several important changes will take effect from March 1, 2025, impacting mutual funds, demat accounts, insurance, and more. These updates aim to streamline financial processes and improve security. Here's a quick look at what’s changing and how it may affect you.

 

Updated:Mar 01, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
LPG Cylinder Prices

1/6
LPG Cylinder Prices

Oil marketing companies have raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 6 across India. If you own a business that relies on LPG, this price hike may affect your expenses.

 

SEBI’s New Nomination Rule

2/6
SEBI’s New Nomination Rule

SEBI has introduced new guidelines to simplify nominee additions in mutual fund folios and demat accounts. This ensures smooth asset transfers in case of an investor’s illness or passing.

 

Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Revisions

3/6
Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Revisions

From March 1, some banks may revise their fixed deposit interest rates. If you have an FD or plan to invest, keep an eye on potential changes that may impact your returns.

 

UPI Payment Rules for Insurance

4/6
UPI Payment Rules for Insurance

A new feature under Bima-ASBA will allow users to block funds for insurance payments. The money is debited only after policy approval, ensuring a secure and hassle-free transaction.

 

Tax & TDS Changes

5/6
Tax & TDS Changes

Taxpayers may see updated tax slabs and revised TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) limits. These changes aim to provide some relief and improve tax compliance.

 

GST Portal Security Update

6/6
GST Portal Security Update

The GST portal will introduce multi-factor authentication for enhanced security. Businesses must update their IT systems to comply with the new safety measures.

 

