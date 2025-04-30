Big Financial Changes From May 1: Higher ATM Charges, New Railway Ticket Policies & More
Rules Changing From May 2025: Starting May 1, 2025, several key financial changes will come into effect. This will impact everyday services like banking, travel, and taxation. Among the most notable is a hike in ATM transaction fees, which will affect customers withdrawing cash beyond the free monthly limit. At the same time, the government is moving forward with its plan to streamline rural banking by merging regional rural banks across 11 states.
ATM Fees Hiked
Starting May 1, ATM withdrawals beyond the free limit will cost more. The fee has been increased from Rs 21 to Rs 23 per transaction. Metro users get three free transactions per month, while those in non-metro areas get five. These limits apply to both financial and non-financial ATM activities.
Cheaper Home Loans
Following a recent RBI repo rate cut, several banks are expected to lower home loan interest rates. Borrowers with floating-rate loans could see reduced EMIs, and new applicants may benefit from better offers. It’s a good time to review or refinance your housing loan.
ITR Filing Begins
ITR forms 1 and 4 have been notified, allowing individuals earning under Rs 50 lakh to start filing returns for AY 2025–26. Taxpayers with long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh can now use the simpler ITR-1 form instead of ITR-2 — a major relief for small investors.
Railway Rules Updated
From May 1, waitlisted passengers will no longer be allowed in sleeper or AC coaches — they’ll be restricted to general class. The advance booking period has been reduced from 120 to 60 days, and ticket cancellation refunds will now be processed within just two days.
LPG Prices Rise Again
LPG prices have gone up by ₹50 for Ujjwala beneficiaries, with cylinders now costing ₹550. Non-Ujjwala prices have risen to ₹853 per unit. The government may review LPG prices every fortnight, meaning further hikes are possible this month.
FD Rates Revised
Some banks have announced new fixed deposit terms. RBL Bank will now pay monthly interest instead of quarterly, with rates up to 7 per cent. Senior citizens will get 0.50 pr cent extra, while women depositors receive an additional 0.10 per cent — a welcome move for small savers.
Bank Mergers Begin
The ‘One State, One RRB’ policy has kicked in, merging 15 regional rural banks across 11 states. The move reduces the total number of RRBs from 43 to 28. Customers in affected states may see changes in bank operations, IFSC codes, and account servicing.
