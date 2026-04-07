Big news for central govt staff! Employees' body meets April 13 – 8th Pay Commission decisions incoming?

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Every few years, the government sets up a Pay Commission to review and revise the salaries, allowances, and pensions of central government employees. The 8th Pay Commission is the latest one. It was set up in November 2025 and has been given 18 months to study everything and submit its final report.

Think of it like a committee whose only job is to decide how much government workers should be paid — and to make sure those salaries are fair given the current cost of living.