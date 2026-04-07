Big news for central govt staff! Employees' body meets April 13 – 8th Pay Commission decisions incoming?
Lakhs of people who work for the central government — or have retired from it — are watching the calendar closely right now. They are waiting to find out how much their salaries and pensions will go up once the 8th Pay Commission finalises its recommendations. A meeting on April 13 is the next important step in that process.
What is the 8th Pay Commission?
Every few years, the government sets up a Pay Commission to review and revise the salaries, allowances, and pensions of central government employees. The 8th Pay Commission is the latest one. It was set up in November 2025 and has been given 18 months to study everything and submit its final report.
Think of it like a committee whose only job is to decide how much government workers should be paid — and to make sure those salaries are fair given the current cost of living.
What is happening on April 13?
A drafting committee — made up of representatives from employee unions and pensioner groups — is meeting at a library in New Delhi at 11 in the morning. Their job is to review a final combined document that lists everything employees and pensioners want from the new pay structure.
This document will cover four main things: the new pay scales, how annual salary increases should work, what allowances should be paid, and what other benefits employees should receive.
This April 13 meeting is a follow-up to an earlier meeting held on March 12, 2026, where the same committee first got together to begin drafting this document.
What is a fitment factor — and why does it matter so much?
The fitment factor is a number that is multiplied with your current basic salary to arrive at your new basic salary. It is the single most important number in the entire pay revision process.
When will the salary increase start? And what about arrears? The government has not yet announced an official start date for the new salary structure. This matters a lot because arrears — the extra money you are owed from the date the new pay should have started — will be calculated based on that date.
Employee and pensioner groups are asking for the increase and arrears to be counted from January 1, 2026. If the government agrees to this, employees will receive a lump sum for all the months they were underpaid compared to the revised rate.
What about the dearness allowance?
The Federation of National Postal Organisations — one of the large employee groups — has made two specific demands. First, they want the current dearness allowance (DA), which stands at 58 percent of basic pay, to be merged directly into the basic salary. Second, they want interim relief — a temporary increase — to be given from January 1, 2026, while everyone waits for the commission's final report.
Dearness allowance is an extra payment given to government employees to help them cope with rising prices. When it is merged into basic pay, it raises the base from which the fitment factor is applied — which means an even larger final salary.
What did the government say in Parliament?
Pankaj Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Finance, told Parliament in March 2026 that the 8th Pay Commission will review salaries, allowances, and pensions for central government employees. He confirmed that the commission has been given 18 months from November 2025 to complete its work — which means the final recommendations are expected by around May 2027.
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