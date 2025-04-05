Advertisement
Big Relief For EPFO Members! Claim Settlement Process Becomes Easier; Check Timeline And Instant PF Withdrawals From...

EPFO Claim Settlement Period: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the claim process for EPF members and employers by introducing two key changes. These updates are designed to accelerate claim settlements for nearly eight crore members and ensure a more seamless experience for both employees and employers. From FY 2014-15 and 2024-25 (till March 7, 2025), the number of EPFO member accounts increased from 11.78 crore to nearly 32.56 crore, according to the minister.  

Updated:Apr 05, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Big Relief for EPF Members

Big Relief for EPF Members

The EPFO has rolled out a major update that makes online withdrawals much easier—no more uploading cancelled cheques or waiting for employer approvals! 

 

No More Cancelled Cheque Hassles

EPFO Members

EPF members no longer need to scan and upload cheque images or bank passbook copies while applying for withdrawals. This step has been removed to make the process simpler and faster.  

Employer Approval? Not Needed Anymore

EPFO Members

Earlier, EPF members had to wait days for their employer to approve bank account changes. That requirement is now history.  

Over 4.8 Crore Accounts Already Linked

EPFO Members

Out of 7.74 crore active EPF members, 4.83 crore have already linked their bank accounts with their UAN—showing strong adoption of the new system. During the financial year 2024–25, around 1.3 crore members submitted requests to link their bank accounts. These requests, after proper verification with the bank or NPCI, needed to be approved by the employer through DSC or e-Sign.  

Changing Bank Account Made Easy

EPFO Members

EPF members who want to update their bank account they Just enter your new account number and IFSC code, then verify it using an Aadhaar-based OTP. 

 

Delays Cut by Nearly Two Weeks

EPFO Members

Earlier, PF withdrawals were often delayed by up to 13 days due to employer approvals. Now, with that step removed, the process is much faster—meaning fewer delays and quicker access to your hard-earned money.  

Smoother, Faster Claim Settlements

EPFO Members

Blurry document uploads used to cause claim rejections, slowing things down. Now, with that step removed, EPF withdrawals are processed faster—saving time, reducing errors, and making the whole experience much smoother for members.  

EPFO Claim Settlement Timeline

EPFO Members

If a claim meets the KYC requirements, eligibility criteria, and has verified bank details, it will now be processed automatically through advanced IT systems. As a result, EPFO members can expect their claims to be settled within just 3 to 4 days, significantly improving efficiency and reducing processing time.   

Instant PF Withdrawals By May 2025

EPFO Members

By May or June 2025, EPFO is likely to introduce a major change that will allow its members to withdraw their provident fund (PF) via UPI and ATMs. The new update will allow members quick access to funds for housing, education, marriage, or medical needs—making the process faster and easier. 

