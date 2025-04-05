Big Relief For EPFO Members! Claim Settlement Process Becomes Easier; Check Timeline And Instant PF Withdrawals From...

photoDetails

english

2882039

EPFO Claim Settlement Period: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified the claim process for EPF members and employers by introducing two key changes. These updates are designed to accelerate claim settlements for nearly eight crore members and ensure a more seamless experience for both employees and employers. From FY 2014-15 and 2024-25 (till March 7, 2025), the number of EPFO member accounts increased from 11.78 crore to nearly 32.56 crore, according to the minister.