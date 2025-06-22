Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2919995https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/big-relief-for-loan-borrowers-these-7-banks-reduce-loan-rates-after-rbi-repo-cut-2919995
NewsPhotosBig Relief For Loan Borrowers: These 7 Banks Reduce Loan Rates After RBI Repo Cut
photoDetails

Big Relief For Loan Borrowers: These 7 Banks Reduce Loan Rates After RBI Repo Cut

In June 2025, the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 0.50 per cent, prompting several major banks to reduce their home loan interest rates, especially those linked to the repo-linked lending rate (RLLR). This move is expected to benefit existing and new borrowers with floating interest rate loans, leading to lower EMIs. Here’s a quick look at the banks that have announced rate cuts.

 

Updated:Jun 22, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Follow Us

RBI Cuts Repo Rate – EMI Relief For Borrowers

1/8
RBI Cuts Repo Rate – EMI Relief For Borrowers

In a major move, the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 0.50% in June 2025, bringing it down to 5.50%. This decision has led several major banks to revise their repo-linked lending rates (RLLR). For borrowers with floating-rate home loans, this means lower EMIs and significant relief on monthly budgets.

 

Follow Us

SBI Brings Down Lending Rates

2/8
SBI Brings Down Lending Rates

State Bank of India (SBI) reduced its RLLR from 8.25 per cent to 7.75 per cent, effective June 15, 2025. The final interest rate for borrowers will be calculated by adding a Credit Risk Premium (CRP) to this base rate. With this revision, SBI home loan customers can expect some breathing room in their EMI payments.

 

Follow Us

Indian Overseas Bank Offers Rate Cut

3/8
Indian Overseas Bank Offers Rate Cut

Indian Overseas Bank followed suit, bringing down its lending rate from 8.85 per cent to 8.35 per cent, effective June 12, 2025. The 50 basis point reduction mirrors the RBI’s move and is aimed at making loans more affordable for both new and existing customers.

 

Follow Us

Canara Bank Revises RLLR

4/8
Canara Bank Revises RLLR

Canara Bank lowered its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.75 per cent to 8.25 per cent, effective June 12, 2025. This update benefits borrowers whose loans are tied to external benchmark rates, helping them save money over time through reduced interest payments.

 

Follow Us

Bank of Baroda Slashes BRLLR

5/8
Bank of Baroda Slashes BRLLR

Bank of Baroda announced a cut in its BRLLR (Repo-Based Lending Rate) from 8.65 per cent to 8.15 per cent, effective June 7, 2025. The bank stated the change aligns with the RBI’s recent repo cut. Borrowers with repo-linked home loans will benefit from the lower rate.

 

Follow Us

Bank of India Cuts Rates

6/8
Bank of India Cuts Rates

Bank of India reduced its repo-based lending rate by 50 basis points—from 8.85 per cent to 8.35 per cent, effective June 6, 2025. This move directly benefits customers with floating interest rate loans, making EMIs more affordable going forward.

 

Follow Us

Union Bank Reduces EBLR and RLLR

7/8
Union Bank Reduces EBLR and RLLR

Union Bank of India cut both its External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR) and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 0.50 per cent. The revised rate is now 8.25 per cent (Repo rate of 5.50 per cent + 2.75 per cent spread), effective June 11, 2025. The bank confirmed this change will benefit retail and MSME borrowers alike.

 

Follow Us

PNB Offers EMI Relief Too

8/8
PNB Offers EMI Relief Too

Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised its RLLR from 8.85 per cent to 8.35 pere cent, effective June 9, 2025. The rate includes a Bank Spread of 20 basis points. PNB said this revision is in line with RBI’s repo rate cut and aims to ease the financial load for its borrowers.

 

Follow Us
loan ratesRBI Repo CutEMI Relief
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
RCB
RCB Players Who Won IPL Title With Other Teams Before Winning It Again In 2025: Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And...
camera icon7
title
national park ranthambore
Meet Queen Of Ranthambore: Used To Be World’s Oldest-Surviving Tigress In Wild, Passed Away At Age Of...
camera icon8
title
Kuberaa
Kuberaa Roars Into Theatres: 6 Reasons Why This Film Is A Must-Watch THIS Weekend
camera icon12
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 23- 29: Your Mind And Heart Could Be At Conflict THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Yashasvi Jaiswal
3 Records Yashasvi Jaiswal Can Break In IND vs ENG Series After Scoring Century In Leeds Test - Check In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK