Big Relief for Senior Citizens! Delhi Govt Makes Key Moves On Old Age Pension Scheme– Eligibility, Benefits & How to Apply

Old Age Pension Scheme: Big updates to Delhi’s Old Age Pension Scheme! Key improvements have been made to speed up the process and add new beneficiaries. 

Updated:Apr 20, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Big Update on Old Age Pension Scheme!

Big Update on Old Age Pension Scheme!

The Delhi Government is taking major steps to improve its Old Age Pension Scheme. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh recently held a key review meeting and directed officials to enhance the process of adding new beneficiaries and ensure timely disbursal of pensions, as reported by PTI.

 

Focus on Fast-Tracking Applications

Focus on Fast-Tracking Applications

During the meeting, officials were instructed to resolve cases where applications were rejected or where pensioners did not receive their funds. The aim is to prevent delays and reduce the need for elderly applicants to make repeated visits to government offices.

 

Stronger Verification & Support System

Stronger Verification & Support System

Third-party verification of beneficiaries is being emphasized for greater transparency. Common Service Centres (CSCs) will play a key role in assisting applicants with the verification and submission process under the scheme.

 

Monitoring and Feedback in Focus

Monitoring and Feedback in Focus

The minister urged officials to monitor the system continuously and gather feedback from pensioners. This will help identify bottlenecks and bring timely improvements to the application and disbursal process.

 

Who is Eligible?

Who is Eligible?

To apply, the applicant must be 60 years or older, a resident of Delhi for at least 5 years, and have a family income below Rs 1 lakh per year. The person should not be receiving any pension from other government sources and must have an Aadhaar-linked, singly-operated bank account in Delhi.

 

What Benefits Are Provided?

What Benefits Are Provided?

The scheme offers Rs 2,000 per month for seniors aged 60–69. Those belonging to SC/ST/Minority communities in this age group receive an additional Rs 500. For seniors aged 70 and above, the monthly pension is Rs 2,500.

(Note: The information provided is sourced from the official Delhi Government website and may be subject to change.)

How to Apply?

How to Apply?

Applications must be submitted online through the e-District portal. Aadhaar is mandatory. Required documents include age proof, residence proof, income declaration, bank details, and a passport-size photo. Caste or minority documents are needed for specific categories.

 

Payment and Final Note

Payment and Final Note

The pension is directly credited to the Aadhaar-linked bank account of the beneficiary through the PFMS portal. Over 4 lakh senior citizens are currently benefiting from the scheme. Applicants are encouraged to apply early and track updates through official government channels.

(Home image credit: ChatGPT)

Old Age SchemeOld age pensionsenior citizenOld Age Pension Scheme Benefits
