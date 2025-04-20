Big Relief for Senior Citizens! Delhi Govt Makes Key Moves On Old Age Pension Scheme– Eligibility, Benefits & How to Apply
Old Age Pension Scheme: Big updates to Delhi’s Old Age Pension Scheme! Key improvements have been made to speed up the process and add new beneficiaries.
The Delhi Government is taking major steps to improve its Old Age Pension Scheme. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh recently held a key review meeting and directed officials to enhance the process of adding new beneficiaries and ensure timely disbursal of pensions, as reported by PTI.
Focus on Fast-Tracking Applications
During the meeting, officials were instructed to resolve cases where applications were rejected or where pensioners did not receive their funds. The aim is to prevent delays and reduce the need for elderly applicants to make repeated visits to government offices.
Stronger Verification & Support System
Third-party verification of beneficiaries is being emphasized for greater transparency. Common Service Centres (CSCs) will play a key role in assisting applicants with the verification and submission process under the scheme.
Monitoring and Feedback in Focus
The minister urged officials to monitor the system continuously and gather feedback from pensioners. This will help identify bottlenecks and bring timely improvements to the application and disbursal process.
Who is Eligible?
To apply, the applicant must be 60 years or older, a resident of Delhi for at least 5 years, and have a family income below Rs 1 lakh per year. The person should not be receiving any pension from other government sources and must have an Aadhaar-linked, singly-operated bank account in Delhi.
What Benefits Are Provided?
The scheme offers Rs 2,000 per month for seniors aged 60–69. Those belonging to SC/ST/Minority communities in this age group receive an additional Rs 500. For seniors aged 70 and above, the monthly pension is Rs 2,500.
(Note: The information provided is sourced from the official Delhi Government website and may be subject to change.)
How to Apply?
Applications must be submitted online through the e-District portal. Aadhaar is mandatory. Required documents include age proof, residence proof, income declaration, bank details, and a passport-size photo. Caste or minority documents are needed for specific categories.
Payment and Final Note
The pension is directly credited to the Aadhaar-linked bank account of the beneficiary through the PFMS portal. Over 4 lakh senior citizens are currently benefiting from the scheme. Applicants are encouraged to apply early and track updates through official government channels.
