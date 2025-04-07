Advertisement
Biggest Stock Market Crashes In India History: BSE Sensex and Nifty50, the Indian equity benchmark indices, crashed amid concerns of a global trade war and growing recession fears in the United States on Monday. The combined market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE saw a reduction of Rs 19.4 lakh crore, bringing the total value to Rs 383.95 lakh crore. Notably, 'Black Monday' rattles Dalal Street today, triggering a sharp sell-off in Sensex and Nifty. Let's have a quick look on the biggest stock market crashes in the history of India. 

 

Updated:Apr 07, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Harshad Mehta Scam (1992)

The early '90s saw stock prices skyrocket—until it was revealed that broker Harshad Mehta had used fake bank receipts to manipulate the market. The fallout was massive, sparking panic and a sharp crash that exposed deep cracks in India’s financial systems.  
Asian Financial Crisis (1997)

In 1997, Currencies across East and Southeast Asia collapsed, and the ripple effect hit India hard. The Sensex fell from 4,600 to 3,300 points by year-end—a 28 per cent dive. It took months of volatility before the market slowly found its feet again.

Dot-com Bubble Burst (2000)

The internet boom blinded many investors—until the bubble burst. Tech stocks tanked, dragging the Sensex from 5,937 in February 2000 to 3,404 by October 2001. The market lost 43 per cent, forcing investors to rethink their blind bets on all things ‘.com’.  

Lok Sabha Election Results May 17, 2004

A surprise election outcome rattled market nerves. On May 17, 2004, the Nifty saw its second-worst single-day fall ever—dropping 12 per cent as investors feared political instability. It was a clear reminder of how elections can shake market confidence.  

Global Financial Crisis (October, 2008)

Lehman Brothers collapsed, and markets worldwide went into meltdown. India wasn’t spared—the Sensex plunged from 21,206 in January to just 8,160 by October, wiping out over 60 per cent in value.

 

Fears Of Recession In US (January 21, 2008)

Just months before the big crash, fears of a looming US recession spooked global investors. The Nifty plunged 8.7 per cent in one day as foreign funds exited Indian equities. High volatility and leveraged positions only worsened the fall.

 

The Covid Crash (March 23, 2020)

As the world locked down, fear gripped investors. On March 23, the Sensex hit 25,638—down 39 per cent from its January peak. But in a stunning reversal, bold policy moves triggered a swift recovery, proving just how resilient the markets can be. (Image Credit: Freepik)

 

