Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Rs 10,000 Installment Released for 21 Lakh Women, Check Eligibility, Application Process, And Next Disbursement Dates

The Bihar government has released Rs 10,000 as the third installment under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, benefiting 21 lakh women across the state. The scheme aims to empower women entrepreneurs by providing direct financial assistance. Eligible women must be Bihar residents, aged 18–60, members of self-help groups (SHGs), and listed under BPL. The funds are transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer system, and upcoming installments are scheduled weekly. Beneficiaries can apply via the official portal or local Panchayat offices, ensuring documents like Aadhaar, bank details, and photographs are ready.

 

Updated:Oct 06, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Third Installment Released

Third Installment Released

On October 6, 2025, the Bihar government released the third installment of Rs 10,000 each to 21 lakh women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. The total disbursement for this phase amounted to Rs 210 crore, aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs and promoting self-reliance.

 

Purpose of the Scheme

Purpose of the Scheme

The scheme is designed to empower women financially by providing direct financial assistance to those running small businesses or looking to start entrepreneurial ventures. It primarily targets women from economically weaker sections to improve income and livelihood opportunities.

 

Upcoming Installments

Upcoming Installments

Further installments will be released on a weekly schedule:

October 17, 24, 31

November 7, 14, 21, 28

December 5, 12, 19, 26

Funds are transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria

To avail benefits, applicants must:

Be residents of Bihar

Be aged 18–60 years

Be a member of a self-help group (SHG)

Be listed under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category

Active and e-KYC compliant bank accounts are required to receive funds.

 

How to Apply

How to Apply

Eligible women can apply through:

Official Bihar government portal

Local Panchayat or Block offices

Documents required include Aadhaar card, bank account details, and passport-sized photographs.

Troubleshooting Pending Payments

Troubleshooting Pending Payments

If the installment is delayed, beneficiaries should:

Verify bank account and e-KYC status

Ensure their name is in the BPL list

Confirm SHG membership

Check for any discrepancies in application details

Assistance is available at local Panchayat/Block offices or through the official portal.

Impact and Significance

Impact and Significance

The scheme is a major step toward women empowerment in Bihar, helping women become financially independent and self-reliant. With 21 lakh beneficiaries, the program provides critical support for income generation and entrepreneurial growth in rural and semi-urban areas.

 

