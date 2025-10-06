Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Rs 10,000 Installment Released for 21 Lakh Women, Check Eligibility, Application Process, And Next Disbursement Dates

photoDetails

The Bihar government has released Rs 10,000 as the third installment under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, benefiting 21 lakh women across the state. The scheme aims to empower women entrepreneurs by providing direct financial assistance. Eligible women must be Bihar residents, aged 18–60, members of self-help groups (SHGs), and listed under BPL. The funds are transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer system, and upcoming installments are scheduled weekly. Beneficiaries can apply via the official portal or local Panchayat offices, ensuring documents like Aadhaar, bank details, and photographs are ready.