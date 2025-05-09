Advertisement
Bill Gates To Donate 99 Per Cent of His Wealth Over Next 20 Years — What Will His Children Inherit? Check His Net Worth

Bill Gates Net Worth In May 2025: Tech Billionaire And Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ pledge to donate his remaining wealth is one of the most significant philanthropic contributions ever made by an industrialist, surpassing even the historic donations of American titans like John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world’s largest charitable organizations, was established by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates in 2000. It initially began by collaborating with companies to drive down the cost of medical treatments so that low- and middle-income countries could afford them.  

Updated:May 09, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
Bill Gates to Donate 99% of His Wealth

Bill Gates to Donate 99% of His Wealth

Tech billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has pledged to donate 99% of his $168 billion fortune to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over the next 20 years. 

Bill Gates Foundation to Shut Down by 2045

Bill Gates Net Worth

Bill Gates revealed that the Gates Foundation—globally known for its work in health, education, and poverty alleviation—will wind up operations by 2045. 

Fifth Richest Man Plans $200 Billion Impact

Bill Gates Net Worth

According to Bloomberg, Gates is the world's fifth richest person. The Foundation will spend an extra $200 billion over two decades to maximize its impact.

 

His Personal Motivation: “I Won’t Die Rich”

Bill Gates Net Worth

In a blog post, Gates wrote, “People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but ‘he died rich’ will not be one of them.”

Minimal Inheritance For His Children

Bill Gates Net Worth

Bill Gates has consistently said his three children—Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe—will inherit less than 1% of his wealth, believing it’s better for their growth and independence. 

Bill Gates' 27-Year Marriage That Ended in 2021

Bill Gates Net Worth

Bill Gates was married to Melinda French Gates for 27 years. Their 2021 divorce surprised many, but they continue co-chairing their foundation.

“Not a Favour to Them,” Gates Tells Raj Shamani

Bill Gates Net Worth

In a recent chat with Raj Shamani, Gates explained that giving most of his wealth to his kids wouldn’t be doing them a favour—highlighting the value of self-earned success. 

Bill Gates Net Worth As Of May 2025:

Bill Gates Net Worth

Over the years, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has truly lived up to the ‘Bill’ in ‘Billionaire.’ As of May 2025, Forbes estimates his net worth at US$113 billion, ranking him as the thirteenth-richest person in the world. (Image Credit: @Bill Gates/ Insta)

 

