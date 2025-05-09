Bill Gates To Donate 99 Per Cent of His Wealth Over Next 20 Years — What Will His Children Inherit? Check His Net Worth

photoDetails

Bill Gates Net Worth In May 2025: Tech Billionaire And Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ pledge to donate his remaining wealth is one of the most significant philanthropic contributions ever made by an industrialist, surpassing even the historic donations of American titans like John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world’s largest charitable organizations, was established by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates in 2000. It initially began by collaborating with companies to drive down the cost of medical treatments so that low- and middle-income countries could afford them.