Blue Aadhaar For Kids: Can You Apply For Baal Aadhaar Using Child's School ID Card?
The Blue Aadhaar card, as its name suggests, is blue in colour, as opposed to the typical white Aadhaar card and is a unique 12-digit identity number.
Blue Aadhaar For Children
Aadhaar card, the 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India. Aadhaar card is issued for free of cost and is very handy when you have to submit it as a document proof. There is no age limit defined for Aadhaar Enrolment.
Baal Aadhaar For Children
Even a new born baby can also get Enroled for Aadhaar, called the Baal Aadhaar. To enroll your child for Aadhaar, you only need the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents.
Blue Aadhaar Card: How to enrol?
For children below 5 years, one of the parents or guardian will have to authenticate on behalf of the child. They will also have to give consent for enrolment of the child by signing the enrolment form.
Aadhaar Card For Minor
For children between 5 to 18 years of age the similar consent for enrolment form has to be signed by the parents or guardian. If there is no document in the name of the minor, any valid Proof of relationship document such as birth certificate can be used for enrolment under Head of Family.
Blue Aadhaar Card: Can You Use Kids School ID As Document Proof
The school ID card of your child also serves as an alternative ID or valid document proof while applying for Baal Aadhaar. Hence you can apply for a Baal Aadhaar (blue Aadhaar card for children under 5) using the child's school ID card, along with the birth certificate or hospital discharge slip.
Proof Of Identity For Blue Aadhaar Card
For Indian resident children any valid Proof of relationship document will have to be produced. These are documents like birth certificate, along with Aadhaar of the parent or guardian. But if the child is an NRI, then a valid Indian passport will have to be mandatorily given as Proof of Identity.
Baal Aadhaar: No Biometrics For Children Below 5 Years
The biometrics will not be captured for children below 5 years. Their UID be processed on the basis of the demographic information and their facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. However, these children will have to to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15. Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter.
