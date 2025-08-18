Blue Aadhaar For NRI Kids: Full List Of Documents Required For Baal Aadhaar
Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offers blue colour 'Baal Aadhaar' cards for children below the age of five years. Children below the age of five years can get Aadhaar without any biometric details but they have to complete the mandatory verification process when they turn five.
An NRI child seeking enrolment to visit an Aadhar enrolment centre along with Mother and/or Father or Legal guardian and submit a request in requisite enrolment form along with valid supporting documents.
Enrolment and Update form can also be downloaded from https://uidai.gov.in/en/my-aadhaar/downloads/enrolment-and-update-forms.html
The enrolment operator shall capture the following informations during the course of enrolment: Mandatory Demographic information (Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and email) Optional demographic information (mobile number ). Details (Aadhaar number) of Mother and/or Father or Legal Guardian (in case of HOF based enrolment) is captured . Both or One of the parents/ guardian has to authenticate on behalf of the child and also give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form. And Biometric Information (Photo of child)
Type of documents presented [valid Indian passport of the child is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI)]Residential Status ( Resided in India for at least 182 days is not applicable for NRI)
UIDAI has given a complete List of Acceptable Documents for Enrolment and Update of Aadhaar Card. UIDAI says that these list of document may be presented to evidence proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for enrolment for Aadhaar number of individual upto 5 years of age. The Documents are applicable for holders of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holder, nationals of Nepal and Bhutan and other foreign nationals seeking to enroll.
You can click at this link for details https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/List_of_Supporting_Document_for_Aadhaar_Enrolment_and_Update.pdf
After completing the enrolment the operator shall return all the documents along with an acknowledgement slip containing the applicable charges (New Enrolment is Free of charge).
