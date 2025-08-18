Blue Aadhaar For NRI Kids: Full List Of Documents Required For Baal Aadhaar

5 / 6

UIDAI has given a complete List of Acceptable Documents for Enrolment and Update of Aadhaar Card. UIDAI says that these list of document may be presented to evidence proof of identity, address, relationship or date of birth for enrolment for Aadhaar number of individual upto 5 years of age. The Documents are applicable for holders of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card holder, nationals of Nepal and Bhutan and other foreign nationals seeking to enroll.

You can click at this link for details https://uidai.gov.in/images/commdoc/List_of_Supporting_Document_for_Aadhaar_Enrolment_and_Update.pdf