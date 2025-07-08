Advertisement
BSE To Complete 150 Years In 2025: A Journey From Banyan Tree To Dalal Street

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which is the oldest and one of the largest securities markets, is completing 150 years of its journey tomorrow 9 July 2025. Here's looking at its glorious journey.

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Iconic journey of BSE

Iconic journey of BSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will complete 150 years tomorrow --9 July 2025. The iconic journey of the BSE that began humbly under a banyan tree in 1855, is now a giant market exchange

How BSE Started

How BSE Started

In its nascent stage what was not a stock market then, traders would gather under the tree in South Mumbai to buy and sell cotton. This informal trading laid the foundation for what would become Asia's first stock exchange.

July 9, 1875 Association Formally Established

July 9, 1875 Association Formally Established

As the number of traders grew over time, the Native Share and Stock Brokers' Association was formally established on July 9, 1875, which eventually became the BSE.

BSE oldest stock exchange in Asia

BSE oldest stock exchange in Asia

What is an interesting detail that, the association happened three years before the Tokyo Stock Exchange was founded, making BSE the oldest stock exchange in Asia.

Cotton King of Bombay

Cotton King of Bombay

One of BSE's key founders was Premchand Roychand, who was popularly known as the "Cotton King of Bombay".

Native Share and Stock Brokers' Association Members

Native Share and Stock Brokers' Association Members

According to reports, the Native Share and Stock Brokers' Association initially had 318 members, and the admission fee was just one rupee.

BSE’s Iconic Building

BSE’s Iconic Building

The land where BSE currently stands was purchased in 1928, and construction of the building began in 1930. After India's Independence, BSE received official recognition in 1957 under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act (SCRA). The present BSE building -- known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers -- was constructed in 1970. It was named after Phiroze Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy, who served as the chairman of BSE from 1966 to 1980.

Sensex launched in 1986

Sensex launched in 1986

In 1986, BSE launched India's first stock index, the Sensex, with a base of 100. Sensex crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time in 1990, 5,000 in 1999, 20,000 in 2007, and 80,000 in 2024, with highest 85K level touched in September 2025.

