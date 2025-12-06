Budget 2026 May Finally Let You Track Your ITR Refund In Real Time—With Live Status, Timelines & Escalation Tools

photoDetails

english

2992883

Deloitte India has proposed a real-time income tax refund tracking system for Budget 2026–27 to make the refund process more transparent and user-friendly. The system would show live updates such as “Under Processing,” “Approved,” “Sent to Bank,” or “Credited,” along with estimated timelines and an option to raise concerns if delays occur. It aims to reduce taxpayer anxiety, minimise grievance filings, and help individuals manage their finances better. If approved by the government and CBDT, the feature will be added to the income-tax portal. Until then, taxpayers must rely on limited, existing status updates.