Budget 2026 May Finally Let You Track Your ITR Refund In Real Time—With Live Status, Timelines & Escalation Tools
Deloitte India has proposed a real-time income tax refund tracking system for Budget 2026–27 to make the refund process more transparent and user-friendly. The system would show live updates such as “Under Processing,” “Approved,” “Sent to Bank,” or “Credited,” along with estimated timelines and an option to raise concerns if delays occur. It aims to reduce taxpayer anxiety, minimise grievance filings, and help individuals manage their finances better. If approved by the government and CBDT, the feature will be added to the income-tax portal. Until then, taxpayers must rely on limited, existing status updates.
What Is the New Real-Time Income Tax Refund Tracker Proposal?
Deloitte India has recommended a real-time refund tracking system for the Income Tax Department as part of its Budget 2026–27 suggestions. The idea is to make refund tracking as simple as parcel tracking, giving taxpayers a step-by-step view of where their refund stands after filing their ITR.
Why Taxpayers Need Real-Time Tracking
Many taxpayers currently wait weeks or months for their refunds without clear updates. Existing status messages such as “processed” or “refund issued” do not show the exact stage. This leaves taxpayers confused, forcing them to repeatedly check the portal or file grievances.
Key Features Proposed for the Refund Dashboard
Deloitte’s proposed dashboard includes:
Live status updates like “Under Processing,” “Approved,” “Sent to Bank,” or “Credited”
Estimated timelines for each stage
A ‘Raise Concern’ button to escalate delays
SMS/email alerts whenever the status changes
Grievance redressal integration for faster issue resolution
How This System Will Benefit Taxpayers
A real-time tracker would reduce uncertainty, eliminate repeated follow-ups, and make it easier for individuals and businesses to plan finances. Clear timelines will also lower anxiety and help cut down the volume of customer-support queries received by the tax department.
Why Deloitte Included It in the Budget Wishlist
With rising digital adoption, taxpayers now expect faster, transparent, app-like tracking for all government services. Deloitte says a refund tracker will bring “predictability and transparency” to the tax ecosystem and improve taxpayer trust.
Implementation: What Happens Next?
The proposal will be reviewed by the government and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) ahead of the Union Budget 2026–27. If accepted, the feature could be added to the income-tax e-filing portal for all taxpayers.
Current Situation Until the Proposal Is Approved
For now, taxpayers must rely on the existing refund-status display, which only shows limited information. If the real-time tracking system becomes a reality, it could significantly modernise the refund process and bring India closer to global best practices.
