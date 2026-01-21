Budget 2026 Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Budget: From 2019 To 2025, A Look Back At FM's Beautiful Sarees
Budget 2026
As Budget 2026 approaches, here’s a look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree style journey over the years. From her memorable and bold debut saree in 2019 to her most recent elegant picks, her outfits beautifully combine tradition with modern grace.
Each Budget-day saree highlights India’s rich cultural heritage while also reflecting her personal sense of style.
Budget 2025: Honouring India’s Traditional Textiles and Craftsmanship
During the Budget 2025 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore an off-white Madhubani saree adorned with fish motifs, continuing her long-standing tradition of showcasing India’s handloom heritage on Budget day. Through her attire, she once again expressed strong support for traditional Indian textiles and skilled craftsmanship.
The saree was gifted to her by Dulari Devi, a Padma Shri awardee and renowned Madhubani artist. Beyond its artistic beauty, the saree reflected cultural pride, confidence, and authority.
Symbolism: The fish motifs symbolised prosperity and good fortune.
Budget 2024: Highlighting West Bengal’s Textile Craft
For the Budget 2024 presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a blue Tussar silk saree adorned with detailed Kantha embroidery from West Bengal. Staying true to her tradition, she once again chose a regionally significant handloom that celebrated India’s diverse textile legacy.
Symbolism: The saree beautifully showcased West Bengal’s rich handloom tradition and fine craftsmanship.
Budget 2023: Celebrating Karnataka’s Ilkal Handloom
For the Budget 2023 presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman chose a classic red handloom silk saree paired with a traditional black temple border adorned with fine gold zari work. The saree beautifully showcased Karnataka’s famous Ilkal weave along with Kasuti embroidery, continuing her tradition of highlighting India’s diverse textile heritage with every Budget.
Symbolism: The saree reflected tradition, strength, and cultural pride, perfectly echoing India’s rich heritage and timeless craftsmanship.
Budget 2022: Highlighting Odisha’s Rich Handloom Heritage
For the Budget 2022 presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a deep brown, rust-toned Bomkai saree from Odisha. The saree, crafted in the village of Bomkai in the Ganjam district, beautifully showcased traditional handloom artistry. Once again, her choice reflected a strong message of supporting local artisans and preserving age-old weaving traditions.
Symbolism:
Celebration of Indian textiles: The Bomkai weave highlighted the rich and diverse textile heritage of Odisha’s Ganjam district.
Cultural message: The saree underscored her continued support for local weavers and traditional craftsmanship across India.
Budget 2021: Highlighting the Beauty of Pochampally Weaves
For the Budget 2021 presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a striking red and off-white Pochampally Ikkat silk saree from Telangana. The saree featured classic geometric designs on the pallu and a green border, beautifully representing Indian craftsmanship during the challenging pandemic recovery phase.
Symbolism: Her choice celebrated India’s rich handloom heritage, while the vibrant colours reflected the nation’s hope, resilience, and optimism for economic recovery and steady progress.
Budget 2020: A Symbol of Hope, Growth, and Stability
In 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose a bright yellow silk saree with green-bordered detailing for her Budget presentation. The traditional silk attire once again highlighted India’s rich and diverse textile heritage.
Symbolism: The cheerful yellow colour stood for hope, growth, and economic recovery, while the green border reflected peace and stability—perfectly matching the Budget’s focus on strengthening the economy.
Budget 2019: First Budget Presentation
In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman made a memorable style statement during her first Budget presentation. She wore a bright pink Mangalgiri saree with a golden border and carried a traditional red bahi khata (ledger) instead of a briefcase. This move marked a fresh beginning and proudly showcased India’s rich textile traditions.
Symbolism: The vibrant pink colour reflected hope, positivity, and the start of a new chapter, while the Mangalgiri saree highlighted the beauty of regional Indian handloom craftsmanship.
Over the years, Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget-day sarees have evolved into a powerful cultural statement, going beyond fashion. Each handloom choice not only reflects India’s vast and diverse textile heritage but also sends a strong message of supporting local artisans, traditional craftsmanship, and regional pride.
As Budget 2026 approaches, her saree journey continues to remind us how tradition and leadership can come together, making every Budget presentation both economically significant and culturally meaningful.
