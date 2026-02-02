Budget 2026: What is Form 15H and Form 15G that will help you save TDS upon submission? Explained
Sitharaman in the Budget 2026 speech said, “For the ease of taxpayers holding securities in multiple companies, I propose to enable depositories to accept Form 15G or Form 15H from the investor and provide it directly to various relevant companies.”
Form 15G and Form 15H Explained
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2026-27 in the parliament on Sunday. In a move to simplify tax compliance for retail investors, Sitharaman in her Budget speech proposed allowing depositories to accept Form 15G and Form 15H from taxpayers holding securities across multiple companies and share the declarations directly with the relevant entities. As per the proposal, investors will be allowed to submit Form 15G/H directly to the depository and avoid TDs on dividends and other income.
Which income will be considered to avoid TDS?
The submission of Form 15G/H applies to investors who have held the securities or units in the depository and where the securities are listed in registered stock exchange in India. In case mutual fund units are held in physical form then one has to submit Form 15G/H to multiple entities.
When will the law come into effect?
As per the Budget document, the new law will be effective from April 1, 2027.
What are Form 15G and Form 15H?
Form 15G and Form 15H are self-declaration forms that allow eligible taxpayers to seek exemption from TDS on income such as dividends and interest provided their overall income remains below the taxable threshold. Form 15G applies to anyone under the age of 60 while Form 15H is only available to senior citizens. Currently, investors are required to submit these forms separately to each company or intermediary.
What will happen through the proposal?
The proposed change aims to centralise this process through depositories such as NSDL and CDSL, and allow investors to submit the declaration just once. The depository would then disseminate the information to all companies where the investor holds securities.
How will centralised acceptance be beneficial?
Centralising the submission of Form 15G and Form 15H will save paperwork and the risk of excess or incorrect TDS deductions. Additionally, centralised acceptance would ease compliance significantly for small taxpayers and senior citizens.
What is the time limit for submitting Form 15G/H?
Form 15G/15H can be sent to the bank at any time without a deadline. However, it is advisable that investors submit it at the start of the fiscal year or as and when the new deposit is created.
