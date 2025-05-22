Advertisement
Business Idea 2025: How You Can Earn In Lakhs Monthly With This Commission-Based Franchise Business

You can take up the franchise of Amul and earn a decent amount every month. Here's all you want to know about Amul Franchise business.

Updated:May 22, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
Amul's franchise business

1/7
Amul's franchise business

If you have a knack for entrepreneurship then you can avail of dairy giant Amul's business opportunities. Anyone with a small capital base and good business acumen can become an Amul franchisee and make between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh every month. And the best thing is that you are not required to pay the franchisee any royalties or profit sharing. 

 

No need to pay royalties or profit sharing

2/7
No need to pay royalties or profit sharing

You can take up the franchise of Amul and earn a decent amount every month. There are no royalties or profit sharing obligations to the franchisee. You may acquire the franchise by spending Rs 2 lakh to Rs 6 lakh and earn a good profit.

 

Store set up at Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 6 lakh

3/7
Store set up at Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 6 lakh

You can start the franchisee at a prebuilt shop in a good location either owned or rented. The franchisee bears the entire cost of setting up the store which should come to between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 6.00 lakh.

 

Amul wholesale dealers supply stocks

4/7
Amul wholesale dealers supply stocks

The wholesale dealers of Amul will supply stocks to the parlour. The franchisee will benefit from the retail margin which is different for each product. 

 

Kind of investment

5/7
Kind of investment

Amul offers a range of franchisee options. An investment of roughly Rs 2 lakhs is required for an Amul Outlet, Amul Railway Parlor or Amul Kiosk. An investment of Rs 5 lakh is required for the Amul Ice Cream Scooping Parlor. 

 

Monthly sales turnover of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

6/7
Monthly sales turnover of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

If you become an Amul franchisee then you can expect monthly sales turnover of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per month. The sales turnover will depend on the location of the parlour. 

 

Commission paid on MRP of Amul products

7/7
Commission paid on MRP of Amul products

You will receive a commission based on the MRP of Amul products. It is 20 per cent commission on ice cream, 10 per cent on milk products and 2.5 per cent on a milk pouch. Amul Ice Cream Scooping Parlor franchisees receive a revenue of 50 per cent on different items. A 20 per cent commission on pre-packed ice cream and a 10 per cent commission on Amul products is available.

