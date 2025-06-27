Business Idea: Kerala-Based Mother And Son Duo Earn Rs 40,000 Per Day With Mushroom Farming Biz

3 / 9

The journey began with Jithu’s simple engagement with his mother, starting with just one mushroom bed. What started as a hobby soon turned into a part-time business for Jithu. They embarked on a journey of discovery through trial and error and learned priceless lessons from both success and failure. Throughout the journey, they set up various components of the mushroom business. Later, they set up a high-density farm and a state-of-the-art spawn lab which transitioned a part-time endeavor to a full-time professional business.