Business Idea: Kerala-Based Mother And Son Duo Earn Rs 40,000 Per Day With Mushroom Farming Biz
For Kerala-based mother and son duo Leena Thomas and Jithu Thomas, patience and hard work have been the secret to success for their flourishing mushroom cultivation business. What started as a humble hobby evolved into a thriving business and generated substantial income for the mother-son duo.
Together, the duo grows over 100 kg of mushrooms every day and their mushroom farming business brings in around Rs 40,000 per day. The success story of Leena and Jithu reminds us that if we put in the necessary effort and are enthusiastic about something, we will eventually succeed.
How Leena’s Mushroom started?
The journey began with Jithu’s simple engagement with his mother, starting with just one mushroom bed. What started as a hobby soon turned into a part-time business for Jithu. They embarked on a journey of discovery through trial and error and learned priceless lessons from both success and failure. Throughout the journey, they set up various components of the mushroom business. Later, they set up a high-density farm and a state-of-the-art spawn lab which transitioned a part-time endeavor to a full-time professional business.
Huge area of mushroom cultivation
Located in Piravom, Leenas mushroom farm spans 5000 sqft in area with a capacity of 20,000 beds and yields 4 tons of fresh mushrooms monthly. The team includes 15 employees, with a focus on empowering women, who comprise 80 percent of the workforce.
How is mushroom cultivated?
Mushrooms need a controlled climate to grow, with temperatures that shouldn’t drop below 30 degrees Celsius. In light of this, the mother-son duo has designed the room and its settings in such a way that around 20,000 beds can be positioned in a space where usually only 5,000 beds are placed.
Care taken to ensure healthy mushroom
Growing mushrooms is a difficult endeavour. Mushroom crops are fragile and extremely sensitive. A slight change in temperature or the advent of pests can totally destroy the crop. Keeping these in mind, the mother-son duo works tirelessly to ensure that the crops remain healthy and are suitable for human consumption.
Mushroom Farming business earns substantial profit
The mushroom farming business of Leena and Jithu brings in Rs 40000 per day. The mushrooms are sold directly to retailers and no middlemen are involved to keep prices low and make better profits.
Mushroom farming biz: Product range
Beyond fresh mushrooms, Leenas Mushroom offers mushroom starter kits, spawn, mushroom grow room, mushroom beds and farm consultation.
Farm consultation services and courses offered
Leena’s Farm also offers farm consultation services. It provides aspiring farmers with the assistance and guidance to start their own mushroom farms and contribute to the growth of this industry. Additionally, mushroom cultivation courses are available. The course blends essential theory with hands-on practical knowledge, giving candidates the confidence and skills to thrive in the flourishing mushroom industry.
