Can both parents invest Rs 3 lakh in PPF account made for child as combined contribution? What is the maximum limit? Explained
To open a PPF account for your child, you can apply online or offline at a bank or post office as a legal guardian. You have to submit your child's birth certificate, your KYC documents and a minimum deposit of Rs 500.
Public Provident Fund investment
The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most popular savings schemes favoured by Indians. PPF is backed by the government, offers tax benefits and encourages disciplined long-term saving which makes it a favourable choice for people.
PPF a/c opening
You can open a PPF account for yourself and another one on behalf of your child. However, you cannot open two accounts in your own name. You can open a PPF account for your minor child as the guardian of the account.
PPF a/c joint investment
However, it is important to remember that the combined yearly deposit in both your account and your child’s account cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakh. The total investment in your personal account and your child's account combined should be under Rs 1.5 lakh annually.
Can parents invest 3 lakh jointly in child's PPF
The total amount deposited in the PPF account of a minor child cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakh. If both parents want to contribute towards the PPF account of their minor child, it has to be within the permissible maximum limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. Whether this Rs 1.5 lakh is made as single contribution by a parents, or contribution by both, the amount can't exceed.
PPF Eligibility
-- An individual may open an account
-- An individual may also open one account on behalf of each minor or a person with mental illness or intellectual disability of whom he is the guardian: Provided that only one account shall be opened in the name of a minor or a person with mental illness or intellectual disability by any of the guardian. -- Joint account shall not be opened under this Scheme -- Accounts can also be opened through e-Banking facility. It is to be noted that Post Office Savings Account is a prerequisite for availing internet banking facility (Please visit www.ebanking.indiapost.gov.in)
PPF minimum and maximum deposit
-- Minimum deposit Rs 500 in a Financial Year and Maximum deposit is Rs 1.50 lakh in a Financial Year.
-- Maximum limit of Rs 1.50 lakh shall be inclusive of the deposits made in his/her own account and in the account opened on behalf of minor. -- Amount can be deposited in any number of instalments in a FY in multiple of Rs 50 and maximum up to Rs 1.50 lakh -- Subsequent deposits can be made through internet banking option (NEFT/RTGS) from another bank -- Deposits qualify for deduction under section 80C of Income Tax Act
PPF withdrawal rules
-- Any time after the expiry of five years from the end of the year in which the account was opened, the account holder may, avail withdrawal from the balance to his credit, an amount not exceeding fifty per cent. of the amount that stood to his credit at the end of the fourth year immediately preceding the year of withdrawal or at the end of the preceding year, whichever is lower.
-- If any loan outstanding, same needs to be paid along with the interest for availing the facility of withdrawal. -- Facility of withdrawal is not available for discontinued accounts.
Trending Photos