Can both parents invest Rs 3 lakh in PPF account made for child as combined contribution? What is the maximum limit? Explained

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-- Minimum deposit Rs 500 in a Financial Year and Maximum deposit is Rs 1.50 lakh in a Financial Year.

-- Maximum limit of Rs 1.50 lakh shall be inclusive of the deposits made in his/her own account and in the account opened on behalf of minor. -- Amount can be deposited in any number of instalments in a FY in multiple of Rs 50 and maximum up to Rs 1.50 lakh -- Subsequent deposits can be made through internet banking option (NEFT/RTGS) from another bank -- Deposits qualify for deduction under section 80C of Income Tax Act