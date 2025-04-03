Can CGHS Card And Ayushman Bharat Scheme Benefits Be Availed By Retired Govt Employees At The Same Time During Hospitalisation?

2 / 7

Although Retired Government Employee Above 70 Years holding CGHS Card are eligible for Ayushman Bharat Scheme, they can't avail benefits from both during the case of hospitalisation. As per government rules, citizens who benefit from any other government health scheme must choose either their existing scheme benefits or those under AB PM-JAY. This means if you have CGHS, you must choose between CGHS and Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, as benefits from both schemes cannot be availed simultaneously.