Can CGHS Card And Ayushman Bharat Scheme Benefits Be Availed By Retired Govt Employees At The Same Time During Hospitalisation?
Can CGHS Card And Ayushman Bharat Scheme Benefits Be Availed By Retired Govt Employees At The Same Time During Hospitalisation?

Retired government employees above the age of 70 can avail the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Scheme that offers free health coverageo of Rs 5 lakh. However, can it be clubbed with existing CGHS scheme by the retired government persons? Find out.

Updated:Apr 03, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Ayushman Bharat Yojaana Free Health Coverage For Senior Citizen

Ayushman Bharat Yojaana Free Health Coverage For Senior Citizen

The Narendra Modi Government has expanded the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to provide health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income. It was first approved by the Union Cabinet in September this year. It is in addition to the existing AB PM-JAY family scheme, wherein the elderly will have a separate cover of Rs 5 lakh per year.

 

Can Retired Government Employee Avail CGHS Card And Ayushman Bharat Together At The Same Time During Hospitalisation?

Can Retired Government Employee Avail CGHS Card And Ayushman Bharat Together At The Same Time During Hospitalisation?

Although Retired Government Employee Above 70 Years holding CGHS Card are eligible for Ayushman Bharat Scheme, they can't avail benefits from both during the case of hospitalisation. As per government rules, citizens who benefit from any other government health scheme must choose either their existing scheme benefits or those under AB PM-JAY. This means if you have CGHS, you must choose between CGHS and Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, as benefits from both schemes cannot be availed simultaneously.

 

Once CGHS Card Is Surrendered By Govt Officials, Can They Switch Back?

Once CGHS Card Is Surrendered By Govt Officials, Can They Switch Back?

If your elderly parents opt for the AB PM-JAY scheme and surrender their existing government health insurance, they cannot switch back. This is a one-time option and cannot be reversed.

 

Ayushman Bharat Yojana Additional Coverage

Ayushman Bharat Yojana Additional Coverage

This additional amount is exclusively meant for them, which means, they will not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years. Every senior citizen of the country above the age of 70 years will get free treatment in the hospital. Such elderly people will be given Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card.

 

Ayushman Bharat Yojana Access In Empanelled Hospitals

Ayushman Bharat Yojana Access In Empanelled Hospitals

PM-JAY provides cashless access to health care services for the beneficiary at the point of service, that is, the hospital. All pre–existing conditions are covered from day one. Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country i.e. a beneficiary can visit any empanelled public or private hospital in India to avail cashless treatment. Public hospitals are reimbursed for the healthcare services at par with the private hospitals.

 

What Kind Of Hospital Charges Are Covered Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

What Kind Of Hospital Charges Are Covered Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Ayushman Bharat Yojana Services include approximately 1,929 procedures covering all the costs related to treatment, including but not limited to drugs, supplies, diagnostic services, physician's fees, room charges, surgeon charges, OT and ICU charges etc.

Ayushman Bharat Yojanaa Provides Cashless Cover Of Rs 5 Lakh

Ayushman Bharat Yojanaa Provides Cashless Cover Of Rs 5 Lakh

PM-JAY provides cashless cover of up to Rs 5,00,000 to each eligible family per annum for listed secondary and tertiary care conditions. The cover under the scheme includes all expenses incurred on the following components of the treatment.

 

