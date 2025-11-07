Advertisement
Can Retired Govt Employees Take Up Other Govt Job Outside India? Will It Hamper Their Pension? Check Rules
Can Retired Govt Employees Take Up Other Govt Job Outside India? Will It Hamper Their Pension? Check Rules

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued an Office Memorandum has clarified on rules regarding employment after retirement under a Government outside India

Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued an Office Memorandum has clarified on rules regarding employment after retirement under a Government outside India. The OM also clarifies on the pension payout in case of such an arrangement.

 

DoPPW In the OM 'Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021 – employment after retirement under a Government outside India said that as per the provisions of Rule 10 of CCS(Pension) Rules 2021, if a pensioner, who immediately before his retirement was a member of Central Service, Group ‘A’, wishes to accept any employment under any Government outside India, he shall obtain the previous permission of the Central Government for such acceptance.

 

The OM said no pension shall be payable to a pensioner who accepts such an employment without proper permission in respect of any period for which he is so employed or such longer period as the Government may direct, provided that a Government servant who was permitted by the Central Government to take up a particular form of employment under any Government outside India during his leave preparatory to retirement shall not be required to obtain subsequent permission for his continuance in such employment after retirement.

 

The request of a pensioner for permission to accept employment under a Government outside India shall be considered in accordance with the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the Government from time to time.

 

