Can You Link Two Bank Accounts To Your PF Account? – How Long Does EPFO Take To Approve KYC Updates? Check Required Documents

EPF Bank Account Link Online With UAN Number: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), established in 1952 under the Employees' Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, is a statutory body overseeing employee retirement savings. EPF account holders must keep their bank details updated, including their name, address, contact number, nominee information, and bank account details, to ensure seamless transactions. 

 

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Multiple Bank Accounts In PF Account

Multiple Bank Accounts In PF Account

You can link multiple bank accounts to your PF account, but only one will be active for transactions. If you need to switch the active account, you must update it through the EPFO portal. Keeping an updated bank account ensures seamless withdrawals and fund transfers. 

UAN Restrictions

EPF Bank Account Link Online With UAN Number

Employees cannot maintain two active Universal Account Numbers (UANs) simultaneously. If you have multiple UANs due to job changes, you must deactivate the old one and merge it with the new UAN. This ensures all EPF contributions are linked under a single UAN for easy management. 

 

How To Update EPF Bank Details Online

EPF Bank Account Link Online With UAN Number

Employees can update their EPF bank details online via the EPFO member portal. By logging into their account, they can modify bank account information, ensuring smooth transactions. It is essential to keep updated bank details to avoid issues during withdrawals or fund transfers. 

What Is UAN

EPF Bank Account Link Online With UAN Number

The Universal Account Number (UAN) is a unique 12-digit identifier assigned to each EPFO member. It acts as an umbrella for multiple Member IDs allotted to an employee across different jobs, allowing seamless transfer and consolidation of EPF funds under one account for easier tracking.  

How To Change Name And DOB In EPFO Records

EPF Bank Account Link Online With UAN Number

To update your name or date of birth as per Aadhaar, log in to the EPFO Unified Portal, navigate to "Manage" → "Modify Basic Details," enter the correct information, and submit the request. Your employer must approve the request before the update reflects in the EPFO records.

 

How To Add Bank Account to PF

EPF Bank Account Link Online With UAN Number

Log in to the EPFO Unified Portal and go to "Manage" → "KYC." Select "Bank," enter your account number, name, and IFSC code, then save the details. Once approved, the new bank account becomes active for EPF transactions, ensuring smooth withdrawals and transfers.  

Documents Required For KYC Update

EPF Bank Account Link Online With UAN Number

To update KYC details for your EPF UAN, you need valid identification documents such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, National Population Register (NPR), Bank Account Details, Election Card, Driving License, or Ration Card. Submitting updated documents helps ensure seamless verification and transactions. 

Timeline To Approve The KYC documents?

EPF Bank Account Link Online With UAN Number

After submitting KYC or bank detail updates, EPFO takes approximately 3 to 5 working days to review and approve the request. Once approved, employees receive an SMS notification on their registered mobile number, confirming the successful update of their details in the EPFO system. 

 

