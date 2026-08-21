/Can you take loan against PPF? Check borrowing limit, rate of interest and other details

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most tax-friendly savings instruments. While PPF ensures a guaranteed return on your investment corpus, you can also use it as a backup mortgage if you need emergency money.
A Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most tax-friendly savings instruments. While PPF ensures a guaranteed return on your investment corpus, you can also use it as a backup mortgage if you need emergency money.
You can take a loan against your PPF account on the basis of the PPF balance standing to your credit.
It is a short-term loan that needs to be paid within a period of 36 months. To get a PPF loan, you will have to collect Form D from the nearest post office or home branch, fill it out and then submit it to the bank or post office where you have the PPF account.
All account holders who are not yet eligible for premature withdrawals can apply for a loan against PPF. You can take a loan against PPF from the third to sixth financial year after the account opening.
Investors who pay off their loan before 36 months are eligible to avail themselves of a second loan before the sixth year of their PPF account opening.
The maximum loan amount that can be taken out against your PPF account is 25 percent of the balance in the PPF account at the end of the second year, which is the year before the loan application.
However, if the loan is paid after 36 months then the interest rate becomes 6 percent per annum from the date of disbursement. It is important to note that your PPF savings will not earn any interest during the repayment period.
You can take a loan against your PPF account at a nominal interest rate. The rate of interest applicable on such a loan is as low as 1 percent per annum if the loan is repaid within 36 months.
You will have to repay the principal amount of the loan against PPF within 36 months. You can pay it back in installments or in full, depending on what your cash flow allows. If you fail to repay a portion of the interest amount, the remaining amount will be deducted from your PPF account balance.