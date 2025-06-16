Can Your Inoperative PF Account Earn Interest? EPFO Rules EXPLAINED
What is an inoperative PF account? Do you earn money on your PF that has become inoperative? Find out.
What Is Considered An Inoperative EPF Account?
As per EPFO, an account is classified as Inoperative account in which contribution has not been received for 3 years after retirement or permanent migration abroad or in case of death.
Can You Earn Interest On Your Inoperative EPF Account?
No, inoperative account will not earn any interest your. At present, all active accounts will earn interest upto 58 years age of a member.
What Should You Do If Your EPF Account Becomes Inoperative?
If you are still working in an establishment covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952, you should get the amount transferred into your new account either by online or offline mode. If you have retired then you may withdraw the amount.
Unblocking Inoperative EPF Account
PF subscribers can easily unblock the inoperative EPF accounts by visiting the official website. They can also use other modes such as Umang app or OTP based verification.
5 Simple Steps To Unblock Your Inoperative EPF Account Online
Step 1: Visit official EPFO website
Step 2: Log in to your EPFO account using your UAN credentials
Step 3: Arrive at the 'Help Desk' section
Step 4: Select 'Inoperative Account Assistance' option
Step 5: Fill in the details as required in the instructions, verify your identity and request assistance
KYC Mandatory Before Unblocking EPF Account
However, the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) requires that your KYC (Know Your Customer) details are clear before you want to proceed with unblocking your EPF account.
What Are KYC Details
KYC details involves verifying your identity, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank account details in place and seeded.
