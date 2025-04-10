Central Govt Employees DA Hiked By 2%: Salaries To Go Up By THIS Much - Details

3 / 6

Let’s say your basic pay is Rs 18,000.

With the old DA (53 per cent), your DA was Rs 9,540, making your total salary Rs 27,540.

Now, with the new DA (55 per cent), your DA increases to Rs 9,900, raising your total salary to Rs 27,900.

Increase in salary: Rs 360 Arrears for Jan-Mar 2025: Rs 1,080