Central Govt Employees DA Hiked By 2%: Salaries To Go Up By THIS Much - Details
The government has announced a 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for central government employees, raising it from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of basic pay. This will benefit about 48.66 lakh employees, with the increase taking effect from January 1, 2025.
What’s the DA Hike All About?
The government recently announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), taking it from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of basic pay. This hike will benefit 48.66 lakh central government employees and is effective from January 1, 2025. Employees will receive arrears for the first three months of 2025 (January to March) along with their regular salary.
What Does DA Impact?
DA plays a key role in offsetting the effects of inflation. It directly impacts your basic salary and almost all related salary components, including allowances and contributions to retirement funds like the General Provident Fund (GPF). This hike means a direct increase in your gross earnings.
Example: How the DA Hike Affects Your Salary
Let’s say your basic pay is Rs 18,000.
With the old DA (53 per cent), your DA was Rs 9,540, making your total salary Rs 27,540.
Now, with the new DA (55 per cent), your DA increases to Rs 9,900, raising your total salary to Rs 27,900.
Increase in salary: Rs 360 Arrears for Jan-Mar 2025: Rs 1,080
How Much Does This Add to Your Income?
For the same employee with Rs 18,000 basic pay, the increase due to the 2 per cent DA hike will directly raise your earnings by Rs 360 each month. When you factor in the arrears for January to March, you’ll get an additional Rs 1,080 along with your regular salary for March.
What About Provident Fund (PF) Contributions?
Employees contributing to the General Provident Fund (GPF) will see an increase in their monthly contributions as well. For example, if an employee’s basic pay is Rs 30,000, with the old DA of 53 per cent, their total salary would be Rs 45,900. A 6 per cent contribution to the GPF would have been Rs 2,754.
With the new DA (55 per cent), the total salary becomes Rs 46,500, pushing their monthly contribution to Rs 2,790—an increase of Rs 36 per month.
Impact on Old vs. New Employees
The GPF increase applies only to employees who joined service before December 2003, as they are still covered under the old pension system. Employees who joined after 2004, and are now part of the National Pension System (NPS), won’t see an increase in their GPF contributions, though the DA hike still affects their salary.
