CGHS Rule Change 2025: 10 Things That Govt Employees Want To Know About
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched CGHS Digital Health Platform, with major digital transformation. Check them out.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launch next-generation Health Management Information System (HMIS) for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries. The comprehensive digital platform has gone live from 28th April 2025. Here are 10 things that govt employees want to know about CGHS Rule Change in 2025.
1. PAN-Based Unique Identification of Beneficiaries
• Every beneficiary will now be mapped to a unique PAN-based identifier. This will eliminate duplication of records and help in streamlining the validation process for entitlements.
2. Integrated Digital Verification & Contribution Tracking
• Contribution payments will now be auto-verified through direct integration (Line of Business Application Integration) with Bharat Kosh. There will be no manual choosing of options, entry of details on Bharat Kosh portal which shall eliminate errors and refund issues.
3. Pre-payment Scrutiny of Applications
• New system enables scrutiny and approval of card applications before the payment stage. This ensures that applicants are guided regarding eligibility and contribution amount before making a payment.
4. Online Card Modification Services
• Services like card transfers, change in dependent status, and category change (Serving to Pensioner, etc.) can now be initiated and completed entirely online.
5. Real-Time Application Tracking and Alerts
• The system will generate SMS and email alerts at each stage of application processing. This increases transparency and reduces in-person follow-ups.
6. Mandatory Password Reset and Secure Access
• All existing users will be prompted to reset their passwords on first login. This is being enforced as a cyber hygiene measure in accordance with MeitY security advisories.
7. DDO/PAO-Based Department Identification
• Department identity will be verified using Pay and Accounts Office (PAO) and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) codes, as indicated in employee salary slips. This ensures backend mapping of sponsoring authorities.
8. Mobile Application Relaunch (Android & iOS)
• The official CGHS mobile apps have been re-developed and now offer an enhanced beneficiary experience with:
9. Access to Digital CGHS Card
Real-time status tracking
E-referrals and appointment scheduling (where applicable)
Integrated contact with Helpdesk and AD Offices
Legacy System Deactivation and Website Migration
10. bharatkosh.gov.in discontinued from April 28
28 April onwards, CGHS Contribution shall be only through CGHS Website i.e. www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in. The existing manual process of payment available on www.bharatkosh.gov.in has been discontinued from 28th April 2025.
