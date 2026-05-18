Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3048460https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/cghs-rules-2026-govt-clarifies-on-male-govt-employees-eligibility-to-choose-either-his-parents-or-parents-in-law-as-dependent-family-members-3048460
NewsPhotosCGHS rules 2026: Govt clarifies on male govt employee's eligibility to choose either his parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members
photoDetails

CGHS rules 2026: Govt clarifies on male govt employee's eligibility to choose either his parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it clear that central government employees can exercise the option to include either their parents or their parents-in-law for medical benefits under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944. 

 

Updated:May 18, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Benefits subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions

1/8
Benefits subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions

In an Office Memorandum dated May 13, 2026, the ministry reiterated that the benefit is available to eligible beneficiaries covered under both CGHS and CS(MA) Rules, 1944 which is subject to fulfilment of dependency and other eligibility conditions under the respective scheme.

Follow Us

One-time option for choosing between parents and parents-in-law

2/8
One-time option for choosing between parents and parents-in-law

The memorandum clarified that a male government employee shall be eligible to exercise a one-time option only for choosing either his parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members for the purpose of availing medical facilities under CGHS and CS(MA) Rules, 1944.

Follow Us

No second option for parents-in-law

3/8
No second option for parents-in-law

The clarification has removed any ambiguity over whether employees can change their decision in the future. It has been made clear that once an employee chooses to include their parents as dependents then cannot later change that decision to add their parents-in-law. Once such an option has been exercised in favour of parents then the employee shall not subsequently be permitted to opt for parents-in-law as dependents at a later stage, including in cases arising due to the demise of parents or otherwise, the memorandum said.

Follow Us

No second option for parents

4/8
No second option for parents

The same rule applies for cases when an employee initially chooses parents-in-law then the option cannot be changed back to parents. Where an option has once been exercised in favour of parents-in-law then the same shall not subsequently be changed in favour of parents, the memorandum said.

Follow Us

Choosing between parents and parents-in-law already made available

5/8
Choosing between parents and parents-in-law already made available

The ministry noted that the facility to choose either parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members for the purpose of availing medical facilities under CGHS had already been made available to eligible central government employees under an earlier office memorandum dated July 26, 2023.

Follow Us

Benefit later extended to beneficiaries under CS(MA) Rules

6/8
Benefit later extended to beneficiaries under CS(MA) Rules

The benefit was later extended to beneficiaries covered under Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944 through another order issued on March 28, 2024 which brought them at par with CGHS beneficiaries.

Follow Us

Who counts as family?

7/8
Who counts as family?

Under CGHS rules, the term family includes the spouse and other eligible dependent family members. Dependent family members include parents, sisters, widowed sisters and daughters, minor brothers and sisters, children and step children, divorced or separated daughters including their minor children. 

Follow Us

Who is considered dependent?

8/8
Who is considered dependent?

According to CGHS norms, a dependent family member is a person whose income from all sources including pension and pension equivalent of death cum retirement gratuity is less than Rs 9,000 plus dearness allowance per month. However, the spouse of the primary CGHS cardholder is not subject to this income requirement as they are still eligible even if they get a family pension.

Follow Us
CGHSHealthcareAyushman Bharat
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
india's only drive-in beach
India's only drive-in beach, where you can legally drive directly into the Ocean
camera icon8
title
Nilgiri Mountain Railway
India’s slowest train: Travels at just 9 kilometres per hour, holds UNESCO status
camera icon6
title
mobility
Indian Railways Major Rule Update: 6 new passenger guidelines you must know to avoid hefty fines on train
camera icon7
title
Cannes 2026
Biggest controversies in Cannes Film Festival history: Fake pigeon stunt, baby ban, 1986 event cancellation &...; check all incidents
camera icon7
title
virat kohli half century
Top 7 players with most 50+ scores in IPL history: Virat Kohli at top, Rohit Sharma at 4th, AB de Villiers at...; check full list