CGHS rules 2026: Govt clarifies on male govt employee's eligibility to choose either his parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it clear that central government employees can exercise the option to include either their parents or their parents-in-law for medical benefits under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944.
Benefits subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions
In an Office Memorandum dated May 13, 2026, the ministry reiterated that the benefit is available to eligible beneficiaries covered under both CGHS and CS(MA) Rules, 1944 which is subject to fulfilment of dependency and other eligibility conditions under the respective scheme.
One-time option for choosing between parents and parents-in-law
The memorandum clarified that a male government employee shall be eligible to exercise a one-time option only for choosing either his parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members for the purpose of availing medical facilities under CGHS and CS(MA) Rules, 1944.
No second option for parents-in-law
The clarification has removed any ambiguity over whether employees can change their decision in the future. It has been made clear that once an employee chooses to include their parents as dependents then cannot later change that decision to add their parents-in-law. Once such an option has been exercised in favour of parents then the employee shall not subsequently be permitted to opt for parents-in-law as dependents at a later stage, including in cases arising due to the demise of parents or otherwise, the memorandum said.
No second option for parents
The same rule applies for cases when an employee initially chooses parents-in-law then the option cannot be changed back to parents. Where an option has once been exercised in favour of parents-in-law then the same shall not subsequently be changed in favour of parents, the memorandum said.
Choosing between parents and parents-in-law already made available
The ministry noted that the facility to choose either parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members for the purpose of availing medical facilities under CGHS had already been made available to eligible central government employees under an earlier office memorandum dated July 26, 2023.
Benefit later extended to beneficiaries under CS(MA) Rules
The benefit was later extended to beneficiaries covered under Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944 through another order issued on March 28, 2024 which brought them at par with CGHS beneficiaries.
Who counts as family?
Under CGHS rules, the term family includes the spouse and other eligible dependent family members. Dependent family members include parents, sisters, widowed sisters and daughters, minor brothers and sisters, children and step children, divorced or separated daughters including their minor children.
Who is considered dependent?
According to CGHS norms, a dependent family member is a person whose income from all sources including pension and pension equivalent of death cum retirement gratuity is less than Rs 9,000 plus dearness allowance per month. However, the spouse of the primary CGHS cardholder is not subject to this income requirement as they are still eligible even if they get a family pension.
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