CGHS rules 2026: Govt clarifies on male govt employee's eligibility to choose either his parents or parents-in-law as dependent family members

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The clarification has removed any ambiguity over whether employees can change their decision in the future. It has been made clear that once an employee chooses to include their parents as dependents then cannot later change that decision to add their parents-in-law. Once such an option has been exercised in favour of parents then the employee shall not subsequently be permitted to opt for parents-in-law as dependents at a later stage, including in cases arising due to the demise of parents or otherwise, the memorandum said.