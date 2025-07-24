CGHS Update For Govt Employees: Rate Revision For Health Services On The Cards? Check Reports
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recently launched next-generation Health Management Information System (HMIS) for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries. The comprehensive digital platform has gone live from 28th April 2025.
CGHS Beneficiaries Likely To Hear Good News Soon
CGHS beneficiaries have good news! The central government is reportedly considering pricing revisions under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to enhance health services for government employees and pensioners covered by the program. This move will benefit millions of beneficiaries covered under the scheme.
Revision Of CGHS Rates Soon
Union minister for labour and employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya recently assured that the central government plans to revise CGHS rates soon. The revision aims to improve the quality of healthcare services provided under the program. The minister’s assurance about a possible revision in CGHS rates assumes great significance for central government employees and pensioners. There has been a long-standing request from different parties to upgrade CGHS facilities.
NC JCM Demands Implementation Of CGHS Facilities
The Staff Side of the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NC JCM), which represents millions of central government staff, had earlier this year urged the government to implement the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petitions regarding CGHS facilities to the central government employees, pensioners and their dependents.
NC JCM Urges Government For CGHS Rates Revision
Ahead of the union budget this year in February, the NC JCM urged the finance minister to address important concerns of government staff related to CGHS. The staff side made several appeals to the government, including the revision of CGHS rates, enhancement of treatment procedures and settlement of issues related to excess amount charges from beneficiaries, among others.
Govt Last Year Revised CGHS Rates
The government revised the CGHS rates in February last year. The updated charges apply to central government employees and their family members. The CGHS facilities are available in around 80 Indian cities. Therefore, all the CGHS cities are subject to the revised rates.
With CGHS Rates Revision, Central Staff To Get Better Medical Care
The central employees and pensioners have continuously demanded that the CGHS rates be made in line with private hospitals. Due to very low CGHS rates, receiving treatment or surgery is challenging, especially in metropolitan cities and large private hospitals. Despite the CGHS rate revision in February, the discrepancy exists. The latest statement of the union minister regarding rate revision assures that this inequality will be removed soon. The rate revision will also ensure that central government employees and pensioners get better medical care.
Who Is Eligible For CGHS Facilities?
The CGHS is a healthcare facility scheme for central government employees and pensioners. All the central government employees paid from the central civil estimates (except railways and Delhi administration), including their families, are eligible to receive benefits under CGHS. All the pensioners of the central government (except Railways and the Armed Forces) and their families are also eligible for CGHS.
