CGHS Update For Govt Employees: Rate Revision For Health Services On The Cards? Check Reports

The central employees and pensioners have continuously demanded that the CGHS rates be made in line with private hospitals. Due to very low CGHS rates, receiving treatment or surgery is challenging, especially in metropolitan cities and large private hospitals. Despite the CGHS rate revision in February, the discrepancy exists. The latest statement of the union minister regarding rate revision assures that this inequality will be removed soon. The rate revision will also ensure that central government employees and pensioners get better medical care.