NewsPhotosDA Arrears Incoming! Check Payment Date, Expected Salary Hike & More
DA Arrears Incoming! Check Payment Date, Expected Salary Hike & More

The central government has approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners. This hike, effective from January 1, 2025, was announced during a cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi on March 28.

Updated:Apr 03, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
DA Hike Approved

DA Hike Approved

The central government has approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners. This hike, effective from January 1, 2025, was announced during a cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi on March 28. Over one crore employees and pensioners will benefit from this decision.

 

When Will the Increased DA Be Paid?

When Will the Increased DA Be Paid?

Employees will receive the increased DA with their April 2025 salary. Additionally, they will get arrears for the months of January, February, and March 2025. This means a lump sum payment along with a higher monthly salary from April onwards.

 

How Much Will Employees & Pensioners Get?

How Much Will Employees & Pensioners Get?

For employees earning a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000, the increase is Rs 360 per month, totaling Rs 1,080 as arrears for three months. For pensioners with a basic pension of Rs 9,000, the increase is Rs 180 per month, leading to Rs 540 in arrears.

 

Who Will Benefit from This DA Hike?

Who Will Benefit from This DA Hike?

This increase will benefit approximately 48.6 lakh (4.86 million) central government employees and 66.5 lakh (6.65 million) pensioners. The government estimates the financial burden of this hike to be around Rs 6,614.04 crore annually.

 

Next DA Hike & 8th Pay Commission Update

Next DA Hike & 8th Pay Commission Update

The next DA revision, covering July-December 2025, is expected to be announced in October or November 2025. When the Eighth Pay Commission is implemented, DA will be merged with the basic salary, resetting it to zero and introducing a revised pay structure for government employees.

 

How to Check If DA Has Been Credited?

How to Check If DA Has Been Credited?

1. Check Salary Slip – Review your April 2025 salary slip; DA will be listed separately. 2. Bank Statement – Compare your April salary with previous months to confirm the increase and arrears. 3. Employee Portals – Many government departments provide online salary details. Log in to check. 4. Contact HR/Accounts – If in doubt, reach out to your HR or accounts department for clarification.

 

DA arrearsDA hike7th Pay Commission8th Pay CommissionDearness Relief
