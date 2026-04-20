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NewsPhotosDA at 60% for central govt employees: When will arrears come? Details explained
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DA at 60% for central govt employees: When will arrears come? Details explained

After much anticipation and wait, the cabinet has announced DA and DR hike which will benefit lakhs of central government employees.

Updated:Apr 20, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
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DA hike January-June 2026

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DA hike January-June 2026

The Union Cabinet has approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from 01 January 2026 representing. 

 

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2% DA hike January-June 2026

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2% DA hike January-June 2026

The government has announced an increase of 2 percent DA and DR hike over the existing rate of 58 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise. 

 

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DA hike January-June 2026 Arrears

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DA hike January-June 2026 Arrears

Central government employees will get the arrears on DA in their next month's salary. Central government employees will get the hiked salary for the month of March along with  two months’ arrears i.e, for the month of January and February. Serving government employees receive DA, while pensioners receive DR.

 

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DA hike January-June 2026 impact

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DA hike January-June 2026 impact

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.6791.24 crore per annum. This will benefit about 50.46 lakh Central Government employees and 68.27 lakh pensioners.

 

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DA hike 7th Pay Commission

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DA hike 7th Pay Commission

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. 

 

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DA hike Level 1 salary hike

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DA hike Level 1 salary hike

The basic pay for a Level 1 employee is Rs 18,000. Now with the DA hike of 2 percent, the salary will be Rs 28,800.

 

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DA Hike Twice A Calendar Year

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DA Hike Twice A Calendar Year

The government announces a DA/DR hike twice a year. However, the announcements are made in March and September. The hike is applied retroactively every year between January and July.

 

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DADA hikeDearness Allowance
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