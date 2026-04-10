DA discussion doesn't find space in Cabinet meeting this week; Social media draws parallels with 18-months frozen DA during Covid
The January 2026 DA revision is significant due to the transition to the 8th Pay Commission. Typically, when a new pay commission is implemented, the prevailing DA is amerged with basic pay and reset to zero. The DA level before the transition will play a significant role in future salary and pension revisions. The delay is affecting millions of employees and pensioners who are eagerly awaiting an increase in DA which serves as a financial buffer against inflation, adjusts take-home pay and ensures purchasing power is maintained.
DA hike announcement getting delayed
It is April 10 already, and millions of central government employees and pensioners are anxiously waiting for the announcement on Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for the January-June cycle. The January DA cycle revision has almost always been cleared in March, while this year there seems quite a delay in the announcement.
No discussion on DA in Cabinet meet
Additionally, the Cabinet meet, scheduled for Wednesday (this week) skipped any deliberation on DA hike announcement, leading to social media speculations on whether the government will follow same pattern as it did during Covid-19 pandemic.
Social media buzz on DA freeze similar to Covid-19
The buzz, at the moment is only in social media, because nothing official has been confirmed as yet. Experts have time and again maintained that the delay in announcement does not mean that the government is skipping the hike. Employees will receive arrears from 1 January 2026, irrespective of the announcement date.
How much DA will increase
At present, central government employees are getting 58 percent DA. Reports indicate that the DA could rise by around 2 percent, moving from approximately 58 percent to 60 percent. The basic pay for a Level 1 employee is Rs 18,000. If DA rises by 2 percent, the salary will be Rs 28,800.
Break from previous years’ pattern on DA hike
In contrast to the past decade when the In 2025 the DA hike announcement was made on March 28 while in 2024 the DA hike announcement was made on March 7. In 2023 the DA hike announcement was made on March 24 while in 2022 it was announced on March 30. Employees were expecting that the government would announce DA hike in March based on the past trends of such announcements but this did not happen. Employees are expecting that the government may soon announce the DA raise for 2026.
18-Months Frozen DA, DR: Ministry of Finance
The issue on 18-Months Frozen DA Arrear has frequently been raised in the upper and the lower house. Ministry of Finance has maintained that the decision to freeze three instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) / Dearness Relief (DR) to Central Government employees / pensioners due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 & 01.01.2021 was taken in the context of COVID-19, which caused economic disruption, so as to ease pressure on Government finances.
18-Months Frozen DA, DR: Arrears Not Feasible
The finance ministry has time and again reiterated that the adverse financial impact of pandemic in 2020 and the financing of welfare measures taken by the Government had a fiscal spill over beyond FY 2020-21. Therefore, arrears of DA/DR were not considered feasible.
18-Months Frozen DA, DR: Fiscal Deficit
The fiscal deficit of the Government of India has narrowed from 9.2 per cent in the Financial Year (FY) 2020-21 to 4.4 per cent in the FY 2025-26 (Budget Estimates), Chaudhary responded.
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