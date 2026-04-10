DA discussion doesn't find space in Cabinet meeting this week; Social media draws parallels with 18-months frozen DA during Covid

5 / 8

In contrast to the past decade when the In 2025 the DA hike announcement was made on March 28 while in 2024 the DA hike announcement was made on March 7. In 2023 the DA hike announcement was made on March 24 while in 2022 it was announced on March 30. Employees were expecting that the government would announce DA hike in March based on the past trends of such announcements but this did not happen. Employees are expecting that the government may soon announce the DA raise for 2026.