DA Hike 2026: January AICPI-IW figures increase ahead of expected DA Raise, Quantum of DA, DR increase Explained
Lakhs of central government employees who have been waiting for the announcement of the Dearness Allowance (DA) raise may have a good news soon.
DA, DR Hike Update: Expectations are high that the union cabinet may soon take the much expected big decision on Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) Hike for lakhs of govt employees and pensioners.
Once approved, the latest/increased DA will come into effect retrospectively from January 2026. Central government employees will get the hiked salary for the month of March along with two months’ arrears i.e, for the month of January and February. Serving government employees receive DA, while pensioners receive DR.
Meanwhile the figures for January 2026 AICPI index is casting an optimistic outlook. The data for determining the calculation of Dearness Allowance and the foundation for determining the DA quantum will be the AICPI Index number for the month of January shows 0.4 points jump. January 2026 AICPI index rose 0.4 points to 148.6 points, as per the labour ministry data.
The figures for December 2025 AICPI index have been declared by the government that shows that there has been a good jump in the index. The All-India CPI-IW for December, 2025 remained at 148.2 points (one hundred forty-eight point two). AICPI index for November was also same (148.2 points) while that of October was at 147.7 points. Year-on-year inflation for the month of December, 2025 stood at 3.13% as compared to 3.53% in December, 2024. According to the latest figures, the total DA score was 45.58 percent, which has increased to 46.24 percent in June 2023, depending on AICPI index figures.
Media reports are abuzz with speculations that now central employees will be paid Dearness Allowance at the rate of 60 percent. The announced regarding the same will be made by the government in the month of March, reports have added. The recognised formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, shall be followed in order to raise DA.
The government announces a DA/DR hike twice a year. However, the announcements are made in March and September. The hike is applied retroactively every year between January and July.
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2025 had approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f 01.07.2025 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 55% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise.
