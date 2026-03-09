DA Hike 2026: January AICPI-IW figures increase ahead of expected DA Raise, Quantum of DA, DR increase Explained

4 / 7

The figures for December 2025 AICPI index have been declared by the government that shows that there has been a good jump in the index. The All-India CPI-IW for December, 2025 remained at 148.2 points (one hundred forty-eight point two). AICPI index for November was also same (148.2 points) while that of October was at 147.7 points. Year-on-year inflation for the month of December, 2025 stood at 3.13% as compared to 3.53% in December, 2024. According to the latest figures, the total DA score was 45.58 percent, which has increased to 46.24 percent in June 2023, depending on AICPI index figures.