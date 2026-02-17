DA hike before Holi? Relief for lakhs of central Govt employees as DA may rise from 58% to 60% amid 8th Pay Commission buzz

photoDetails

Central government employees are likely to receive a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike ahead of Holi, with an announcement expected in March 2026. DA currently stands at 58 percent after the July–December 2025 revision. Based on inflation trends, a 2 percent increase is expected, which could take DA to 60 percent. The development comes after the 7th Pay Commission completed its tenure in December 2025, shifting focus to the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. DA revisions, which occur twice a year, directly impact salaries, pensions, and arrears, making them an important financial update for government employees and pensioners.