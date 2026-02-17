DA hike before Holi? Relief for lakhs of central Govt employees as DA may rise from 58% to 60% amid 8th Pay Commission buzz
Central government employees are likely to receive a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike ahead of Holi, with an announcement expected in March 2026. DA currently stands at 58 percent after the July–December 2025 revision. Based on inflation trends, a 2 percent increase is expected, which could take DA to 60 percent. The development comes after the 7th Pay Commission completed its tenure in December 2025, shifting focus to the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. DA revisions, which occur twice a year, directly impact salaries, pensions, and arrears, making them an important financial update for government employees and pensioners.
DA Hike Likely Before Holi
Central government employees may receive a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike ahead of Holi, with the government expected to announce the revision in early March. The increase is part of the regular salary adjustment cycle and comes amid discussions around the upcoming 8th Pay Commission.
End of the 7th Pay Commission Cycle
The 7th Central Pay Commission officially completed its tenure on December 31, 2025. Since then, attention has shifted toward future salary revisions and structural changes expected under the 8th Pay Commission.
Twice-a-Year DA Revision System
Dearness Allowance is typically revised twice every year. The first revision applies from January and is usually announced in March, while the second revision applies from July and is generally declared around October or November.
Current DA Level and Expected Increase
As of December 2025, DA stands at 58 percent after a 3 percent increase for the July–December period. Based on inflation data and estimates, a 2 percent hike from January 2026 is expected, which could raise DA to 60 percent.
Impact on Salaries and Pensions
Even a small DA increase can affect monthly salaries, pensions, and arrears of central government employees and pensioners. Such revisions are closely watched because they directly influence take-home income.
Historical DA Hike Trends
Similar DA increases have been seen in January 2007, 2018, and 2025, while the smallest DA hike of 1 percent was recorded in January 2000. These trends reflect how DA revisions are tied to inflation levels.
Link to the 8th Pay Commission
The government released the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025. Once the new pay commission is implemented, the existing DA is expected to be merged with the revised basic pay, and DA calculation will restart from zero under the new salary structure.
