Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3017805https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/da-hike-before-holi-relief-for-lakhs-of-central-govt-employees-as-da-may-rise-from-58-to-60-amid-8th-pay-commission-buzz-3017805
NewsPhotosDA hike before Holi? Relief for lakhs of central Govt employees as DA may rise from 58% to 60% amid 8th Pay Commission buzz
photoDetails

DA hike before Holi? Relief for lakhs of central Govt employees as DA may rise from 58% to 60% amid 8th Pay Commission buzz

Central government employees are likely to receive a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike ahead of Holi, with an announcement expected in March 2026. DA currently stands at 58 percent after the July–December 2025 revision. Based on inflation trends, a 2 percent increase is expected, which could take DA to 60 percent. The development comes after the 7th Pay Commission completed its tenure in December 2025, shifting focus to the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. DA revisions, which occur twice a year, directly impact salaries, pensions, and arrears, making them an important financial update for government employees and pensioners.

 

Updated:Feb 17, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Follow Us

DA Hike Likely Before Holi

1/7
DA Hike Likely Before Holi

Central government employees may receive a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike ahead of Holi, with the government expected to announce the revision in early March. The increase is part of the regular salary adjustment cycle and comes amid discussions around the upcoming 8th Pay Commission.

 

Follow Us

End of the 7th Pay Commission Cycle

2/7
End of the 7th Pay Commission Cycle

The 7th Central Pay Commission officially completed its tenure on December 31, 2025. Since then, attention has shifted toward future salary revisions and structural changes expected under the 8th Pay Commission.

 

Follow Us

Twice-a-Year DA Revision System

3/7
Twice-a-Year DA Revision System

Dearness Allowance is typically revised twice every year. The first revision applies from January and is usually announced in March, while the second revision applies from July and is generally declared around October or November.

 

Follow Us

Current DA Level and Expected Increase

4/7
Current DA Level and Expected Increase

As of December 2025, DA stands at 58 percent after a 3 percent increase for the July–December period. Based on inflation data and estimates, a 2 percent hike from January 2026 is expected, which could raise DA to 60 percent.

 

Follow Us

Impact on Salaries and Pensions

5/7
Impact on Salaries and Pensions

Even a small DA increase can affect monthly salaries, pensions, and arrears of central government employees and pensioners. Such revisions are closely watched because they directly influence take-home income.

 

Follow Us

Historical DA Hike Trends

6/7
Historical DA Hike Trends

Similar DA increases have been seen in January 2007, 2018, and 2025, while the smallest DA hike of 1 percent was recorded in January 2000. These trends reflect how DA revisions are tied to inflation levels.

 

Follow Us

Link to the 8th Pay Commission

7/7
Link to the 8th Pay Commission

The government released the Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025. Once the new pay commission is implemented, the existing DA is expected to be merged with the revised basic pay, and DA calculation will restart from zero under the new salary structure.

Follow Us
8th Pay CommissionHoli 2026DA hike before HoliDearness Allowance
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? Relief for lakhs of central Govt employees as DA may rise from 58% to 60% amid 8th Pay Commission buzz
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
Yuvraj Samra: Meet Canada’s 19-year-old batsman who became first from Associate nation to score century in T20 World Cup 2026
camera icon7
title
Job
Sensing a potential Job loss? 6 essential strategies to prepare financially --Explained
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
Who is Payal Gaming? Viral Ishan Kishan video from IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026 sparks buzz