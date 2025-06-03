DA Hike Update: How Much Dearness Allowance Is Likely To Increase Ahead Of 8th Pay Commission? Can April AICPI Figures Throw Hints?

4 / 9

The rise in April 2025 AICPI-IW Figures comes after rise in the last two months of the CPI-IW. March 2025, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) stood at 143.0, representing a 0.2-point increase from the previous month. Year-on-year inflation for the month of March, 2025 stood at 2.95% as compared to 4.20% in March, 2024. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) stood at 142.8 in February 2025, according to the Labour Bureau.